Royals set records at conference meet

Three Watertown-Mayer girls set Wright County Conference West records with stellar performances at the WCC West Conference meet May 16. Ailsa Gilbert’s time of 15.65 seconds set the standard in the 100 meter hurdles, Monica Czinano’s throw of 107 feet, 2 ½ inches broke the discus record, and Tyarra English-Paulson set records in both the 200 hurdles (45.44) and 200 (26.48). English-Paulson’s time in the 300 set the WCC record that was held by her mother, Tonya Paulson, set in 1993.

Gilbert’s record-setting time in the 100 edged out English-Paulson in the event, who took second with a time of 15.85. Sydney Hules placed eighth in the event with a time of 17.74.

Gilbert had another first-place finish on the day, as she won the triple jump by clearing 36-0 ½. Lauren Olson placed fifth in the event with a distance of 33-3 ½.

In addition to her first-place finish in the discus, the junior took fourth in the shot put with a throw of 33-0 ½.

Ashley Olson picked up a second-place finish for the Royals in the 800 with a time of 2:30.37, with Ellie Ernhart in seventh with a time of 2:41.34.

Other top finishes for the girls included a fourth-place finish in the 4×800 relay (10:48.68), Anarosa Oscarson taking fifth in the high jump (4-7) and Osborn placing eighth in the 400 (1:03.95).

McKail Hertzog picked up three top finishes for the boys, taking second in the 110 hurdles (16.45), fifth in the 300 hurdles (44.80) and sixth in the high jump (5-3).

Brevin Williams placed fourth in both the high jump (5-7) and triple jump (39-0 1/4).

Also placing high for the boys – Lukas Gilbert, sixth in the 400 (54.48); Ben Hess, sixth in the triple jump (37-6 3/4); Blake Blackketter, seventh in the shot put (45-10); and Derrick Bakke, eighth in the 200 (24.77),