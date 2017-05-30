Crusaders split four games

< >

The Mayer Lutheran baseball team started a busy week with a comeback win to defeat the Jordan Hubmen 11-5 May 15.

The Crusaders opened the game with three runs, but the Hubmen rallied with five runs in their next two at-bats. Mayer Lutheran went on to tie the game in the top of the third, then took the game over with six runs in the final two innings.

The Crusaders got a number of big hits, including a homer from Branden Carlson and doubles from Alex Baumann, Brock Hoese and Mitch Johnson. Johnson led the team with three hits, while Baumann and Carlson each had two. Mayer Lutheran was also disciplined at the plate, drawing up six walks.

Baumann picked up the win on the mound in 5 2/3 innings, striking out four. Matt Binstock pitched in relief, striking out one.

Mayer Lutheran 7 Southwest Christian 6

A big third inning propelled the Crusaders to a 7-6 win, as they held off a late rally from the Stars.

Nic Voelker reached on an error to get the rally started, then was joined on base after a double from Matt Menth. Brandon Jilek and Baden Noennig both hit RBI singles to start the scoring, which was continued on a two-RBI double from Nick Pallas and an RBI single from Johnson.

The Crusaders then added two more in the fourth, as Menth hit an RBI triple and Noennig drove in a run on a sacrifice.

The Stars looked to tie the game in the seventh inning, but the tying run was tagged out at home plate thanks to the throw from right fielder Brock Hoese and the tag from catcher Branden Carlson.

Menth led the team with two hits, while Voelker, Jilek, Noennig, Pallas and Johnson all had one.

Noennig, Binstock and Zach Froman all split time on the mound in the win.

Mayer Lutheran 0 Norwood Young America 2

The Crusaders ran into a buzzsaw in game one of a doubleheader at NYA, as the Raiders’ Zach Stockmann was on fire on the mound, pitching a perfect game.

Hoese also had a strong performance on the mound, but couldn’t get the run support to pick up the win. The junior pitched six innings while picking up five strikeouts and two earned runs.

Mayer Lutheran 2 Norwood Young America 12

While both teams picked up eight hits, the Raiders made them count in the 12-2 win. The two sides were even on hits and errors (8 and 2), but no even on the scoreboard.

Baumann, Voelker, Jilek, Noennig, Pallas, Johnson, Johnson, Hoese and Carlson all had one hit in the loss.