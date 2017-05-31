Grimsley named coach of the year

Mayer Lutheran High School volleyball coach, Joelle Grimsley, was recently selected as the 2016 Minnesota Class-A State Coach of the Year by the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Board of Control.

She will receive her award at the July 26, 2017 at the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Clinic at St. Cloud State University and will be honored at the Minnesota State Coaches Association Banquet this fall.

Grimsley has coached volleyball at Mayer Lutheran High School for twenty-three years and has coached the sport for twenty-nine years total. During her career, her teams have won more than 450 matches. Grimsley, who was earlier this year selected as the Section 2A Coach of the Year, teaches Physical Education and Health at the school and also serves as a Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) coordinator on the campus.

Grimsley’s team won the 2016 Minnesota State Class-A Volleyball Championship in November at the Xcel Center. She has led the Mayer Lutheran Crusaders to the State Tournament a total of ten times in her career, finishing as high as third in 2009 before winning it all this past year. The last State Championship in Volleyball for Mayer Lutheran was in 1982.

“I was elated and humbled when I heard the news,” shared Grimsley. “We’ve had great support from my assistants, our players, our parents, our faculty and staff, our Junior Olympic club, my family, and, especially, my dad, Paul Puckett. Naturally, the Lord was always by our side, no matter what. Everywhere I go, He is always there and I am so grateful.”

“We are proud of Joelle and the excellent work she has done with our volleyball program these past twenty-three years,” added Mayer Lutheran Activities Director, Kris Gustin. “She is a model Christian leader and has provided way more than just a winning program for her athletes. She readily leads by example both on and off the court.”