Watertown-Mayer wins playoff opener

The Watertown-Mayer baseball team closed out the season with wins in seven of their last nine games, and continued to roll into the postseason, downing No. 8 seed Litchfield May 25. For the fifth time in the last seven years, the Royals baseball team won it’s first round playoff game.

Watertown-Mayer had lost the previous two matchups with the Dragons, but turned the tables with a 3-0 win Thursday.

“In our previous two losses vs Litchfield, we were ahead in the sixth inning when they strung together a few hits and runs to take the lead,” coach Justin Stohs said. “We knew we could play with them, we just needed to avoid the big inning.”

Drew Thibault picked up the win with a complete-game shutout, going seven innings while limiting the Dragons to five hits.

“Drew Thibault pitched a great game and used his defense behind him,” Stohs said. “He was very focused and aggressive. They were forced to swing the bat and seemed to hit everything at our defense, where we made the plays.”

Seven different Royals picked up hits in the win, with Nick Nolan and Jack Zellmann each getting two. Nolan had a pair of RBI singles, while Jadrien Keavy picked up an RBI double.

The Royals move on to face the No. 1 seed Maple Lake May 30 after winning eight of their last 10 games.

“It has been a lot of fun to watch the guys play with such confidence,” Stohs said.

Watertown-Mayer 5 Dassel-Cokato 4

The Royals finished the regular season with a win over the Chargers, holding off a late rally from Dassel-Cokato to earn the 5-4 victory.

“It was a great way to end the regular season for the Royals baseball team,” Stohs said. “We ended the year with a great stretch of ball and a 7-2 record. In the last game, all the seniors played for senior night and contributed to the win over Dassel-Cokato 5-4.”

Watertown-Mayer put up five runs in the first two innings, drawing numerous walks to get on base. Ben Theisen came up with the big hit in the second, blasting a three-run double.

The Royals got a great outing from Jadrien Keavy, who held the Chargers to one hit in four innings, striking out seven batters as well.

“Jadrien Keavy started and went four strong innings, Chase Neumann and Kevin Burns combined to finish the game and hold the win,” Stohs said.

With the win, Watertown-Mayer moved on to the postseason, where they earned a No. 9 seed after winning seven of their final nine games.

“Down the final stretch of the season everything came together and it built a lot of confidence in the boys,” Stohs said. “I am excited for our playoffs to begin on Thursday.”