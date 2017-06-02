Royals send a dozen on to section finals

After qualifying at the Section 5A Subsection meet in Rockford May 23, the Watertown-Mayer track and field team is sending 12 athletes onto the Section 5A Championships May 31.

Ailsa Gilbert and Tyarra English-Paulson led the way by qualifying in two events each. Gilbert qualified by winning the 100 meter hurdles (15.85), and event that had English-Paulson in third (16.40) and Sydney Hules in fifth (17.22). Gilbert also qualified with a second place finish in the triple jump (37 feet, 5 ½ inches). English-Paulson won the 200 with a time of 26.74 and the 300 hurdles in a time of 47.44. In addition to her qualifying events, Gilbert also placed fourth in the 300 hurdles (51.78) and fifth in the long jump (16-5 ¼).

Derrick Bakke qualified in the 200 with a time of 24.54, taking second place while Wesley Burns was fifth (24.91). Bakke also took third in the 400 with a time of 56.90.

McKail Hertzog also qualified in an individual event, taking second in the 110 hurdles (16.00). Hertzog placed third in the 300 hurdles (44.59) and third in the long jump as well (18-10).

The boys qualified in the 4×100 relay with a second-place finish, as Brazton Williams, Carter Entinger, Evan Teague and Seth Junecewski raced to a time of 49.17.

Other top finishers for the Royals included McKenna McCleary taking third in the 100 (13.80), Lauren Osborn placing third in the 400 (1:03.56), Monika Czinano taking fourth in both the shot put (30-8) and discus (100-4), Jack Heun placing fifth in the 1,600 (4:57.98), Brevin Williams taking fourth in the triple jump (37-9 ¾) and fifth in the high jump (5-4), Ben Hess placing fifth in the triple jump (37-5 ¾) and Blake Blackketter taking fifth in the shot put (44-1).