Crusaders win first two playoff games

After winning their first game of the postseason 12-0, the Crusaders were in danger of losing game two before a clutch hit from Mitch Johnson delivered the walk off win. Taking on the No. 5 seeded Pact Charter, the No. 4 Mayer Lutheran baseball team rallied late to win 4-3.

The Crusaders trailed 3-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh, and got a spark early with a double from Brandon Jilek in the lead-off spot. Nick Pallas then drove him in on an RBI double to tie the game. The rally looked to be stalled however, as back-to-back outs had Pallas stranded at second. Johnson battled at the plate to push the count to 3-2, before knocking a single to center that brought the winning run around in the 4-3 win.

Johnson, Jilek and Alex Baumann led the Crusaders with three hits each, while Pallas, Baden Noennig and Branden Carlson all had one. Pallas finished with two RBIs, Johnson and Noennig each had one.

Nic Voelker went all seven innings on the mound, limiting the Panthers to five hits and three runs, striking out 10 along the way.

The win sends the Crusaders on to face the No. 1 seed Legacy Christian Academy May 30.

Mayer Lutheran 12 North Lakes Academy 0

The Crusaders hosted No. 13 North Lakes Academy to start the postseason, and ended the game in five innings with a 12-0 win.

10 different Crusaders picked up hits in the win, with Baumann and Jilek each tallying two. Voelker, Noennig, Pallas, Brock Hoese, Garrett Tjernagel, Brendan Feltmann, Matt Menth and Gereth Holland all picking up one hit.

Hoese, Noennig and Matt Binstock split time on the mound, limiting the Huskies to one hit.