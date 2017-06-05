Crusaders move on to section finals

The Mayer Lutheran track and field team competed at the subsection meet May 25, and the Crusaders are sending several athletes on to the section finals.

Cole Hagen and Rebecca Manteuffel both picked up wins, with Hagen clearing 21 feet, 5 inches in the long jump and Manteuffel throwing the discus 134-9. Hagen also placed second in the 100 meter (11.12), while Manteuffel took second in the shot put (36-9).

Taylor Dutcher also placed high in the throwing events, taking second in the discus (92-8) and fourth in the shot put (34-7).

Jon Trost and Alex Stuedemann also qualified for Mayer Lutheran, as Trost placed second in the 400 (52.78) and Stuedemann was second in the 300 hurdles (44.25).

Other top finishes for the Crusaders included Stuedemann taking fourth in the 110 hurdles (17.79), Joey Switch placing fourth in the triple jump (39-1 ½), Joey Switch taking fifth in the 400 (54.67), Johnny Erdmann placing fifth in the discus (112-10), Carsen Ulrich taking fifth in the high jump (5-4), Josh Marlatt placing fifth in the pole vault (9-0), Joe Welk taking fifth in the triple jump (38-7) and Delaney Boehlke placing fifth in the triple jump (29-2).