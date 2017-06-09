Royals end season in section playoff

After winning the playoff opener at Litchfield, the Watertown-Mayer baseball team had a difficult task when they traveled to Maple Lake May 30 to take on the No. 1 seeded Irish, ultimately losing the contest 6-0.

“Hunter Malachek pitched a great game for Maple Lake, he mixed up pitches very well and kept the Royals off balance at the plate,” coach Justin Stohs said.

The game remained close through four innings, before the Irish scored four in the fifth to put the game away.

“For the Royals, Drew Thibault pitched well but we were unable to get a couple key outs in the fifth,” Stohs said. “Maple Lake hit the ball well all day. Their bats were hot and they always seemed to be threatening, and in the fifth they strung a big inning together. They are a good team and earned the win. We just didn’t hit the ball well and we tip our hats to them.”

Watertown-Mayer 0 Norwood Young America 5

The Royal baseball season came to an end with a 5-0 loss to NYA May 31st, as the Royals ran into yet another strong pitcher.

“Our guys battled and competed but could not produce the runs needed,” Stohs said. “Our defense played well and Jadrien Keavy competed on the mound, we were just unable to get timely hits. We left four guys in scoring position but NYA made plays and left us stranded.”

Despite losing their last two games, the Royals had a strong finish to the season, showing an unwillingness to give up, winning seven of their last nine regular season games before winning the playoff opener on the road.

“I am extremely proud of the players for how they played to the last out,” Stohs said. “This is a great group of guys that are a pleasure to be around. I am disappointed we could not extend the season for them. They accomplished a lot and played their best baseball at the last half of the season. We even had a stretch where we went 8-2 after starting 2-8. Their determination and grit showed a lot of character.”