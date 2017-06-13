Crusaders’ postseason run comes to an end

< >

In a pitchers duel June 1, the Mayer Lutheran baseball team picked up their third win of the postseason bye downing West Lutheran 2-1.

In a game that saw five total hits, Alex Baumann earned a complete-game win with no earned runs and eight strikeouts.

Baumann helped his effort on the mound with the game-winning RBI in the fifth inning, driving in Brock Hoese on a sacrifice fly.

Though the Crusaders had only two hits (Baumann and Hoese), they managed to get on base with good eyes at the plate. Mayer Lutheran drew seven walks, led by two each from Nic Voelker and Nick Pallas.

The Crusaders’ season unfortunately came to an end June 3 in a loss at Heritage Christian Academy. Mayer Lutheran battled back from a first-inning 2-0 hole to take a 3-2 lead, but the Eagles rallied to take the win.

The Crusaders scored on a couple of plays at the plate, utilizing smart base running. Pallas slid in safely to score an early run, then Voelker and Baden Noennig worked a double steal to perfection for another score.

Mayer Lutheran also played in a May 30 playoff game, falling 5-2 to the No. 1 seeded Legacy Christian Academy. The two sides were even on hits and errors, but the Lions found more runs in the win.