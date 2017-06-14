Crusader duo heads to state

The Mayer Lutheran track and field team competed at the Section 2A Track and Field Meet June 3, and send two athletes on to the state meet at Hamline June 9-10.

Cole Hagen qualified for the state meet by winning the 100 meter dash (11.22 seconds) and taking second in the long jump (21 feet, 1 ¼ inches).

Rebecca Manteuffel qualified for state by taking first place in the discus with a throw of 139-0. Manteuffel also placed fifth at the section meet in the shot put, throwing a distance of 36-8 ½.

In addition to Hagen and Manteuffel, four more Crusaders competed at the section finals.

Alex Stuedeman ran in both the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, taking 13th (17.95) and 10th (44.41).

Taylor Dutcher competed in both throwing events, placing 12th in the shot put (32-2 ½) and 15th in the discus (81-5).

Jon Trost placed third in the 400 (51.89) and Joey Switch was 14th in the triple jump 38-0.