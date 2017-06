< >

The Mayer Lutheran track and field team sent a pair of competitors to the state meet last weekend, and both of the Crusaders made the finals in their events.

Rebecca Manteuffel placed fifth in the discus with a throw of 121 feet, 3 inches, while Cole Hagen ran nearly a half of a second faster in the 100 meter finals, taking eighth with a time of 11.09. Hagen also competed in the long jump, leaping a distance of 20-10.