Dwayne A. Marquardt, age 89, passed away on May 22, 2017 at the Ventura Townehouse in Ventura, CA.

He was born October 16, 1927 in Waconia, MN, attended Trinity Lutheran Church and School and was confirmed April 6, 1941. After graduation from Waconia High School (class of 1945) he enlisted and served in the U.S. Navy. He was honored and proud to be involved in the first nuclear-powered surface warship, the USS LONG BEACH with the U.S. Fleet on September 11, 1961. The USS LONG BEACH marked the beginning of a new era; the first ship to combine nuclear power, guided missiles, and highly sophisticated electronics – three major technological advances in naval development at that time. He received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy. He spent one year with Vitro Labs, a government agency in Oxnard and was then employed with the United States Post Office in Oxnard. In 1989 Dwayne received a SERVICE AWARD for 35 years of dedicated service to the Government of the United States.

Dwayne was involved in the Ventura Bird Club, raised singing canaries and Lady Gouldian finches, and grew a variety of orchids, flowers, grapes and vegetables.

Dwayne was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Annie Marquardt of Waconia; his wife of 60 years, Hope; siblings, Wallace, Howard and Carlene; brothers-in-law, Henry Herrmann, Jr., Martin Luebke, Jr. and Dennis Frisbie.

He’s survived by his sisters, Joyce (Donald) VanEyll of Chaska, MN, Willie Frisbie of Sheridan, WY, Bev (Bob) Drew of Janesville, WI, Darlene Luebke of Waconia, MN, Sharon (Bernard) Vanderlinde of St. Bonifacius, MN; sister-in-law, Grace Marquardt of Stillwater, MN; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Interment at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery on July 21, 2017 at 1 p.m. with Rev. Dave Erbel officiating. Confirmation verse: John 14:23. A celebration of Dwayne’s life and his dedication to our country will be held at the Island View Golf Course on July 21, 2017 from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Johnson Funeral Home, Waconia • 952-442-2121

Post navigation