LTE: CEO pay is a flimsy reason to defund PP

Editor’s Note: This letter is a response to a letter to the editor published on June 22 with the headline “CEO pay just another reason to defund PP.”

To the editor,

If CEO pay is a good reason to defund a nonprofit health care provider such as Planned Parenthood Federation of America, I wondered if Mayo Clinic should have their Medicaid reimbursements (defunded) eliminated? One source I found (forbes.com), reported that Mayo Clinic CEO, John H. Noseworthy, received $3,801,451 in compensation in 2009. Mayo Clinic is also a nonprofit health care provider.

Julie Geiger

Watertown