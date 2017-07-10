Gordon J. Venske age 87 of Watertown passed away Friday July 7, 2017 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.

Funeral Service Friday July 14, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 513 Madison Street SE, Watertown with Rev. Jeffrey Engholm officiating; visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church; interment Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Watertown.

Gordon was born on January 11, 1930 in Hollywood Twp. the son of Carl and Verda (Fillbrandt) Venske. He was baptized on February 9, 1930 at Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer by Rev. F.W. Erthal and confirmed on April 18, 1943 at Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer by Rev. E. Schwandt. On June 18, 1950 Gordon was united in marriage to Marion M. Richter at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown by Rev. Anderson.

Gordon worked at the Watertown Creamery from 1947-1948 and from 1948-1952 worked for Streater Industries and Hendricks Hatchery. He farmed from 1952 until 1953. Gordon entered the military in 1954 and was discharged in 1955. He worked at NSP being a meter reader from 1956 retiring in 1992.

Gordon was very involved at Trinity Lutheran Church taking part in the church council, cemetery board, usher, co-chairman of the mother daughter banquet, Paul Apostles, Altar Guild, and the Senior Choir. He had a tremendous faith attending church on a regular basis.

Gordon thoroughly enjoyed going to garage sales, trying to find the next teddy bear for his collection. He loved to put Christmas decorations up, winning many contests and enjoyed playing on a horseshoe league.

Gordon was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Verda Venske.

Gordon is survived by his loving family: wife Marion; children Sandra Stephenson of Buffalo, Susan (Michael) Dertinger of Waconia, Steven (Bernadine) Venske of Watertown; grandchildren Amy (Jason) Felix, Sean Stephenson, Rachel Stephenson and friend Joe Kneisl, Michael Venske and Athena Pelton, Daniel Venske and Cassandra Gilles and her children Campbell and Eli, Johanna Dertinger, Joseph Dertinger; great-grandchildren Sadie, Harper, Kaia and Jack; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Joyce and John Lund of Lino Lakes; aunt Edna Ernst of Waconia; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Casket Bearers are Michael Venske, Daniel Venske, Rachel Stephenson, Johanna Dertinger, Joseph Dertinger, Norman Venske.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, www.johnsonfh.com.

