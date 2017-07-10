Patricia E. Segner, age 90, of St. Bonifacius, passed away Monday, March 6, 2017 at Westview Acres in Waconia.

Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Monday, July 17, 2017 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in St. Bonifacius with Fr. Joseph-Quoc T. Vuong as celebrant of the Mass. Gathering of family and friends held one hour prior to the service. Interment in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Minneapolis Children’s Hospital.

Patricia E. (Machtemes) Segner was born on August 7, 1926 in Swan Lake of Nicollet County the daughter of Charles and Elizabeth (Hagele) Machtemes. She was baptized and confirmed at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Swan Lake.

As a high schooler in 1942 Pat’s family moved to St. Bonifacius and Pat was a member of the Mound High School graduating class of 1944.

On June 19, 1947 Pat was united in marriage with Myron Segner. This union was blessed with five children. Pat operated “Pat’s Beauty Shop” in St. Bonifacius. She was an active member of the St. Boniface Catholic Church where she was a member of the Altar Society. She help with cleaning the church and many other activities. Pat was also active in the community where she was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and a former Girl Scout leader.

Pat liked to paint and had carved and painted wood duck decoys for The Wooden Bird Store. She had also designed many fabrics.

Pat enjoyed gardening, quilting, rock hunting and crafting. She loved family and cherished the time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Pat is preceded in death by her parents, husband Myron Segner; sons Jerry Segner and Dennis Segner; brothers Charles Machtemes, Francis Machtemes, Norman Machtemens; sister Agatha Smasal.

Pat is survived by her loving family: daughters and sons-in-law Dianne and Glenn Pauls of Telluride, CO, Debra and Mark Field of Rice Lake, WI, Elizabeth and Jeff Krautbauer of Kalispell, MT; grandchildren Trevor Pauls, Kara (Rick) Gray, Chad (Jennifer) Weinzierl, Brad (Jami) Weinzierl, Ally (Kramer) Wilson; great grandchildren Evelyn Gray, Quinne Weinzierl, Rylee Weinzierl, Dru Weinzierl, Jaden Weinzierl, Kye Weinzierl, Cole Weinzierl; sister-in-law Odral Machtemes; brother-in-law John Segner; like a son Paul Eder and his wife Kathy; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, www.johnsonfh.com.