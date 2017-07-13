Carver County Sheriff’s Report: June 21 to June 27

Wednesday, June 21

Deputies responded to an open door report in the 1600 block of Coney Lane in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a personal injury accident in the Hwy. 212/Kelly Ave. area of Dahlgren Township.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 7200 block of Park Drive in Victoria.

Deputies responded to a report of abuse/neglect in Hamburg.

Deputies responded to a report of uttering/bad check in the 8200 block of Kelzer Pond Drive in Victoria.

Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 800 block of Fribourg Court in Victoria.

Deputies responded to a property damage accident in the 10500 block of 10th St. W in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a fire call in the 7200 block of Rolling Acres Rd. in Victoria.

Deputies responded to a boat & water incident on Lake Waconia in Waconia Township.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 700 block of Oak Drive in Victoria.

Deputies performed a mental health check in the 1900 block of Campfire Court in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 700 block of Hutchinson Rd. in Watertown.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 300 block of Arnica Drive in Watertown.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 77/Zebra Ave. area of Hollywood Township.

Deputies responded to a boat & water incident in the 100 block of Cedar St. in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Co. Rd. 10 E/Laketown Rd. area of Laketown Township.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 300 block of Reform St. S in Norwood Young America.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 7/Rolling Acres Rd. area of Victoria.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the Riverpointe Court/Landings Lane area of Watertown.

Deputies responded to a fire call in the 1900 block of Iris Drive in Watertown.

Thursday, June 22

Deputies responded to a report of a drug violation in the Hwy. 7/Co. Rd. 10 N area of Watertown Township.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the 300 block of 4th St. W in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 600 block of Lewis Ave. in Watertown.

Deputies arrested an adult male for 3rd degree DUI in the Hwy. 5/Laketown Rd. area of Laketown Township.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the Westminster Ave. SW/White St. SW area of Watertown.

Deputies responded to a report of a drug violation in the Hwy. 5/Main St. area of Waconia.

Deputies responded to a fire call in the 7900 block of Victoria Drive in Victoria.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 1st St. E/Olive St. S area of Waconia.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Co. Rd. 11/Carver Park Rd. area of Laketown Township.

Deputies responded to a boat & water incident in the 300 block of Lewis Ave. N in Watertown.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the Pond Lane/Co. Rd. 10 N area of Waconia.

Deputies cited an adult St. Paul male for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving after revocation in the Hwy. 7/Co. Rd. 10 N area of Watertown Township.

Deputies served a civil process in the 6800 block of Co. Rd. 10 N in Waconia Township.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the Reitz Lake Rd./Airport Rd. area of Laketown Township.

Deputies responded to a vehicle vs. deer accident in the 114th St./Hwys. 5 & 25 area of Young America Township.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 500 block of 3rd St. W in Waconia.

Friday, June 23

Deputies performed a mental health check in the 0 block of Terrace Drive W in Watertown.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 300 block of Lewis Ave. N in Watertown.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the 78th St./Hwy. 5 area of Victoria.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 5 W/Oak Ave. area of Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of Hwy. 5 W in Waconia. An adult male and juvenile male were cited for theft/liquor possession by person under 21.

Deputies responded to a domestic incident in the 1200 block of Oak Ave. in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of uttering/bad check in the 6500 block of Bayview Drive in Victoria.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Co. Rd. 10 E/102nd St. area of Laketown Township.

Deputies responded to a request to unlock vehicle/building in the 5100 block of Sundance Run in Mayer.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 7/Hwy. 25 area of Watertown Township.

Deputies responded to a boat & water incident in the 100 block of Cedar St. in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 212/Reform St. N area of Norwood Young America.

Deputies responded to a report of assault in the 0 block of Terrace Drive W in Watertown.

Deputies responded to a request to unlock vehicle/building in the 7200 block of Co. Rd. 11 in Laketown Township.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 100 block of Cedar St. N in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 0 block of Hwy. 5 W in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 9500 block of Paradise Lane in Waconia.

Saturday, June 24

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 100 block of Main St. W in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 500 block of Cherry Drive in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 17500 block of Hwy. 7 in Hollywood Township.

Deputies responded to an open door report in the 0 block of 1st St. W in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the Co. Rd. 20/Co. Rd. 26 area of Watertown Township.

Deputies responded to a report of property damage in the 100 block of Main St. E in Norwood Young America.

Deputies responded to a report of miscellaneous criminal activity in the 100 block of 62nd St. in Victoria.

Deputies responded to a fire call in the 5100 block of Vega Ave. in Hollywood Township.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 212/Hwy. 284 area of Cologne.

Deputies responded to a report of miscellaneous criminal activity in Cologne.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Sparrow Rd./Co. Rd. 10 E area of Waconia.

Deputies performed a house check in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the 12100 block of Co. Rd. 33 in Young America Township.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 5/Victoria Drive area of Victoria.

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 16100 block of Co. Rd. 122 in Hollywood Township.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 100 block of Main St. W in Waconia.

Sunday, June 25

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Co. Rd. 31/Hwy. 212 area of Young America Township.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 8400 block of Kochia Lane in Victoria.

Deputies performed a mental health check in the 500 block of Maple St. S in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of property damage in the 100 block of Lewis Ave. S in Watertown.

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 400 block of Territorial St. W in Watertown.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 1500 block of Spinnaker Rd. in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 8600 block of Allegheny Grove Blvd. in Victoria.

Deputies responded to a property damage accident in the 500 block of Faxon Rd. N in Norwood Young America.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 9200 block of Hidden Bay Lane in Laketown Township.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 200 block of Hwy. 5 W in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a personal injury accident in the Co. Rd. 10/Co. Rd. 20 area of Watertown. An adult Minneapolis female was cited for failure to yield to a bicycle.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the Hwy. 212/Co. Rd. 36 area of Dahlgren Township.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 800 block of Arbor Woods Rd. in Victoria.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 7/Vega Ave. area of Hollywood Township.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the Hwy. 5/Steiger Lake Lane area of Victoria.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the 800 block of Meadow lake Place in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the 500 block of Raleigh Circle in Watertown.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 7/Rolling Acres Rd. area of Victoria.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Emma St./Upper Brand Lake Drive area of Norwood Young America.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the Co. Rd. 151/Co. Rd. 32 area of Waconia Township.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 7/Rolling Acres Rd. area of Victoria.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 1000 block of Daylily in Victoria.

Deputies responded to an open door report in the 1400 block of Hickory Lane in Waconia.

Monday, June 26

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 500 block of Conrad Ave. S in Cologne.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 3800 block of Braddock Ave. NE in Buffalo.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 16000 block of 351st Ave. in Hamburg.

Deputies responded to a burglary report in the 500 block of Shimmcor St. in Myer.

Deputies responded to a personal injury accident in the Hwy. 284/8th St. E area of Waconia.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 800 block of Marketplace Drive in Waconia.

Deputies responded to property damage accident in the Co. Rd. 34/Lakewood Trail area of Norwood Young America.

Deputies responded to a personal injury accident in the 400 block of White St. SW in Watertown.

Deputies responded to property damage accident in the Hwy. 5 E/Co. Rd. 59 area of Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of uttering/bad check in the 1600 block of Field Drive in Victoria.

Deputies responded to an open door report in the 700 block of Old Beach Lane in Waconia.

Deputies responded to an open door report in the 800 block of Yellowstone Trail in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 0 block of Hwy. 5 W in Waconia.

Tuesday, June 27

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 300 block of Lewis Ave. N in Watertown.

Deputies responded to an open door report in the 100 block of 1st St. W in Waconia.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the Co. Rd. 10 N/North Shore Rd. area of Waconia Township.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Waconia Pkwy./Co. Rd. 10 N area of Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of abuse/neglect in San Francisco Township.

Deputies responded to a report of uttering/bad check in the 11800 block of Swede Lake Rd. in Watertown Township.

Deputies responded to a fire call in the 100 block of Westminster Ave. NW in Watertown.

Deputies responded to a report of miscellaneous criminal activity in the 800 block of Quail Pkwy. in Watertown.

Deputies responded to a report of property damage in the 11200 block of 102nd St. in Waconia Township.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 1400 block of 81st St. in Victoria.

Deputies responded to a personal injury accident in the 200 block of Hwy. 5 W in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of abuse/neglect in Norwood Young America.

Deputies served a warrant in the 100 block of Westminster Ave. NW in Watertown.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 212/Co. Rd. 11 area of Dahlgren Township.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 8000 block of Savanna Valley Way in Victoria.

Deputies responded to a report of an assault in the 500 block of Newton Ave. SE in Watertown. An adult male was arrested for assault.

Deputies responded to a property damage accident in the 900 block of Wildcat Way in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the 70th St./Red Hawk Way area of Mayer.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the Riverpointe Court/Landings Lane area of Watertown.

Deputies responded to an open door report in the 1300 block of Ravenwood Drive in Waconia.