Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA

Notice of
Public Hearing
Adding Item to Fee Schedule
Notice is hereby given that the Norwood Young America City Council will hold a public hearing on July 24, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. or soon thereafter in the Council Chamber, 310 Elm Street West, Norwood Young America.
The purpose of the hearing is to consider waiving the rental fees for civic groups.
If you have any questions regarding this matter or wish to make comment prior to the hearing, please contact the City Office at 952-467-1800 or in writing to: City of Norwood Young America, 310 Elm Street West, PO Box 59, NYA, MN 55368.
Submitted by:
Kelly Hayes
City Clerk
Published in the
Norwood Young America Times
July 13, 2017
709455