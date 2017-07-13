Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF

INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CARVER

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 10-PR-17-89

Estate of

Judith P. Kaaua, also known as Judith Kay Plocher Kaaua and Judy Kaaua,

Decedent

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on Thursday, August 10, at 8:30 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at 604 E. 4th St., Chaska, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Susan P. Thomas, whose address is 98 Eastman Hill Rd., Lebanon, NH, 03766 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT

Dated: June 29, 2017

/s/ Janet L. Barke Cain,

Judge of District Court

Dated: June 30, 2017

Mary Dalbec,

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Paul A. Melchert

Melchert Hubert Sjodin, PLLP

121 West Main Street, Suite 200

Waconia, MN, 55387

Attorney License No: 71882

Telephone: (952) 442-7700

FAX: (952) 442-6166

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

Waconia Patriot

July 13, 20, 2017

708461