Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF

INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO
CREDITORS
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARVER
FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 10-PR-17-89
Estate of
Judith P. Kaaua, also known as Judith Kay Plocher Kaaua and Judy Kaaua,
Decedent
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on Thursday, August 10, at 8:30 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at 604 E. 4th St., Chaska, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Susan P. Thomas, whose address is 98 Eastman Hill Rd., Lebanon, NH, 03766 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated: June 29, 2017
/s/ Janet L. Barke Cain,
Judge of District Court
Dated: June 30, 2017
Mary Dalbec,
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Paul A. Melchert
Melchert Hubert Sjodin, PLLP
121 West Main Street, Suite 200
Waconia, MN, 55387
Attorney License No: 71882
Telephone: (952) 442-7700
FAX: (952) 442-6166
Email: [email protected]
Published in the
Waconia Patriot
July 13, 20, 2017
708461