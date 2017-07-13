Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR SUMMARY ASSIGNMENT OR DISTRIBUTION AND FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL (EXEMPT ESTATE)

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARVER
FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 10-PR-17-72
Estate of
Joan M. Leonard, also known as
Joan Margaret Leonard and
Joan Leonard,
Decedent
Notice is given that a petition has been filed requesting that the Estate assets be summarily assigned.
The Petition requests the probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedents last Will dated July 28, 2006, under Minn. Stat. 524.2-513 (Will).
Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and if no objections or claims are filed or raised, the Court may issue a decree distributing or assigning the Estates assets.
It is Ordered and Notice is now given that the Petition will be heard on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. by this Court at 604 E. 4th St., Chaska, Minnesota.
Dated: June 12, 2017
BY THE COURT
By: /s/ Eric J. Braaten,
Judge of District Court
Dated: June 30, 2017
By: /s/ Mary Dalbec
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Kathryn J. Barnes
Melchert Hubert Sjodin, PLLP
121 West Main Street, Suite 200
Waconia, MN 55387
Attorney License No: 0387170
FAX: (952) 442-6166
Email: [email protected]
Published in the
Carver County News
July 13, 20, 2017
708368