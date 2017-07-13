Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR SUMMARY ASSIGNMENT OR DISTRIBUTION AND FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL (EXEMPT ESTATE)

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CARVER

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 10-PR-17-72

Estate of

Joan M. Leonard, also known as

Joan Margaret Leonard and

Joan Leonard,

Decedent

Notice is given that a petition has been filed requesting that the Estate assets be summarily assigned.

The Petition requests the probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedents last Will dated July 28, 2006, under Minn. Stat. 524.2-513 (Will).

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and if no objections or claims are filed or raised, the Court may issue a decree distributing or assigning the Estates assets.

It is Ordered and Notice is now given that the Petition will be heard on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. by this Court at 604 E. 4th St., Chaska, Minnesota.

Dated: June 12, 2017

BY THE COURT

By: /s/ Eric J. Braaten,

Judge of District Court

Dated: June 30, 2017

By: /s/ Mary Dalbec

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Kathryn J. Barnes

Melchert Hubert Sjodin, PLLP

121 West Main Street, Suite 200

Waconia, MN 55387

Attorney License No: 0387170

FAX: (952) 442-6166

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

Carver County News

July 13, 20, 2017

708368