Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING 0N PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CARVER

DISTRICT COURT

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No. 10-PR-17-66

In Re: Estate of

Barbara Caroline Drealan,

a/k/a Barbara Finkel Drealan,

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Carver County Probate Court, 604 East Fourth Street, Chaska, Minnesota 55318, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedents Will dated August 6, 2008, and for the appointment of David King Drealan as personal representative of the estate of the decedent in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the estate.

Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT

Dated: May 24, 2017

/s/ Kevin W. Eide

Judge of District Court

Dated: June 12, 2017

/s/ Mary Dalbec

Court Administrator

Daniel J. Steinhagen (MN# 178469)

Steinhagen & Crist, P.L.L.P.

5001 Chowen Avenue South

Minneapolis, MN 55410-2150

Telephone: (612) 922-2260

Facsimile: (612) 922-2996

Published in the

Carver County News

July 13, 20, 2017

708180