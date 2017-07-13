Taste of NYA will be held July 18

by Adam Gruenewald

Area businesses and organizations are gearing up for the eighth annual Taste of NYA on Tuesday, July 18.

Held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Willkommen Park in NYA, the annual event highlights businesses with a variety of special activities.

Set up in and outside the Pavilion, this year’s event includes food, wine and beer tastings, a petting zoo with llamas and ducks and other animals, an antique tractor display, a bounce house, face painting, a caricaturist, a story walk by the NYA Library, bingo, games and music.

Over 35 local businesses and organizations are participating with either information booths, food samples, prize giveaways and activities with an additional 30 organizations and businesses sponsoring events and activities, according to NYA Area Chamber Executive Director Karen Hallquist.

“It showcases what we have to offer to the community,” said Hallquist. “It’s important to show the community what we have and have a big thank you to them too.”

As one of the highlights for the chamber, Hallquist said the event typically draws about 300 people.

“We’re always looking for more people to attend,” she said, adding that funds go towards supporting the chamber scholarships given out every year.

Among the other upcoming events for the NYA Area Chamber are volunteering at the upcoming Tour of Tonka from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at a NYA Legion Pool Park rest stop on Aug. 5, with additional volunteers encouraged to email [email protected] to sign up. Chamber members also continue to support new businesses in the area.

“We have gotten four or five new chamber members this year with the new businesses that have come to town and in the area,” said Hallquist. “Our job is to promote and support the businesses that are already here and make sure our local community knows what we have to offer them.”

Special activities at Taste of NYA this year include a new kids dance at 5:30 p.m., NYA Fire Department demonstrations at 6 and 7 p.m. and the opportunity to meet the 2017 Stiftungsfest Ambassador candidates at 6:30 p.m. DJ Mr. Bigg as well as several other musical acts will perform all night.

The 2017 Stiftungsfest Ambassador candidates include Abbie Luskey, Abbie Weckman, Alexyss Wills, Amber Orr, Ashley Louwagie, Bren Fox, Elizabeth Perez, Jayden Fritz, Megan Feltmann, Megan Jacques, Melissa Miller and Nicole Campbell.

All food and beverage samples, events and activities included with the gate admission. Advance tickets are available for purchase at Econo Foods, Citizens State Bank NYA, Kleinbank NYA and Cologne, Children of Tomorrow NYA and State Bank of Hamburg.

The eighth annual Taste of NYA event will be at Willkommen Park in NYA from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18.

The NYA Area Chamber of Commerce does offer office hours at NYA City Hall from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday. For more information, email [email protected]

