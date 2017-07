In loving memory of Esther Oelfke

Who passed away five years ago in July 2014.

Those we love don’t go away,

they walk beside us every day

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

Still loved, still missed and very dear.

Sadly missed by

Earl and Beverly Schuth, Tom and Cindy Longhenry and family, Tim and Janet Schuth and sons, and Paul and Christy Ittel and Gavin.