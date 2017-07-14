Kelzer/Illies

John and Debra Kelzer of Mayer are proud to announce the engagement of their daughter Courtney to Connor Illies, son of Marc and Sara Illies of Alexandria.

Courtney graduated from Mayer Lutheran High School in 2008, Gustavus Adolphus in 2012, and St. Scholastica in 2015. She currently is employed at Gillette Children’s Specialty Hospital as an RN.

Connor graduated from Alexandria High School in 2009, Gustavus Adolphus in 2013 and is currently a Driving Instructor for Central Lakes Driving School.

The couple will be married on August 18, 2017 and reside in Alexandria.