Royals win home opener

< >

The Watertown-Mayer volleyball team had a busy but successful week, winning four of five matches.

The Royals started the week with a 3-1 comeback win over Big Lake Sept. 5 in the home opener.

“We started of slow and out of sync,” coach Andrea Raser said. “We are out two of our starting players due to injuries and are still adjusting to playing as a team with new players on the court. By the end of set one the girls got to it and just started to play ball. The rest of the match they played well together and played consistent.”

The Royals trailed by as much as eight in the first set before roaring back to within one point as Big Lake served for game point. While the Hornets went on to win the set 25-23, the comeback gave the Royals a lot of momentum heading into the next game.

“Momentum is a big thing with us,” Janessa Berrios said. “When we’re down, once we get that point, we’re ready to go and we’re ready to get back up.”

The Royals controlled the second set throughout, going on to win 25-15. While they fell behind 5-0 to start the third set, the Royals went on a 17-3 run to take control before winning the set 25-14.

“We were talking to each other, encouraging each other, pushing each other harder,” Berrios said.

“We had a sense of urgency,” added Ellie Ernhart. “It’s not going to get better if we don’t step up and take it on right now.”

The Royals had all of the momentum and went on to win the fourth and final set 25-15.

“I think we played really good,” Berrios said.

“In the first game, we got out all of those jitters – it’s the first home game,” Ernhart said. “Then in the second game, we really stepped up, kind of played to our potential, but I don’t think we’re there yet. We have got to work hard in practice this week to get there.”

Berrios led the team in kills with 11, followed by Monika Czinano (9), Faith Unglaub (5), Kylie Hoese (4) and Vanessa Schroeder (4).

Ernhart led the Royals with 13 digs, followed by Berrios (9), Nikki McDonald (5), Unglaub (4), Hoese (3) and Schroeder (1).

The Royals had 14 aces in the win – five from Schroeder, three from Hoese, three from Ernhart, two from Unglaub and one from Berrios.

Nikki McDonald had a team-high of 26 assists.

Sauk Rapids-Rice Tournament

The Watertown-Mayer volleyball team competed in the Sept. 9 tourney, winning three of four matches.

“The girls played well through out the day,” Raser said. “We played a lot of ball playing three sets in three of our four matches; we have to continue to work on finishing the game and not getting soft when we are in the lead and have the chance to finish the game.”

The Royals lost the first match 2-1 to Wadena-Deer Creek (25-17, 19-25, 15-9), then beat Kimball Area 2-1 (22-25, 25-16, 15-7), Foley 2-0 (25-20, 25-21) and Dassel-Cokato 2-1 (23-25, 25-17, 15-8).