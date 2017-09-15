County budget of $122.8 M approved

by HANNAH BROADBENT

The Carver County Board of Commissioners just approved the county’s preliminary budget for 2018.

City Administrator David Hemze said there are three significant high level variables that influenced this year’s budget. Those are new societal costs, legislative shift costs and inflation.

“It’s a common theme that the types of things we are talking about here they are also experiencing at the county level and struggling to make ends meet with the pressures that we are seeing,” Hemze said.

Hemze said legislative costs shifts are not new and something the county goes through every year, and as far as inflation it is an upward trend. He said inflation is the cost of doing business and due to the rising population, though the impacts are not especially significant.

Examples of new societal costs are the opioid crisis and out-of-place housing. He said the opioid crisis was just declared a national emergency, but it this housing issue that is number one thing affecting the budget according to Hemze.

The property and financial services coordinator David Frischmon said the housing costs is under the health and human services category, costing $610,000 last year. Rod Franks, the director of HHS said out-of-place housing occurs when there has been an assessment that determined maltreatment has occurred or children are no longer safe in their homes. Then the kids are placed in foster care, group homes or treatment facility.

“It’s a big cost for us,” commissioner Ische said.

In 2004, there were 60 kids that were assessed for out-of-home placement, and last year the number was 154.

Frischmon said those three impacts along with the $100,000 increase in cyber security, the total significant increase for 2018 is $1.2 million.

“You hear about the opioid epidemic and hacking each and every day,” said board chair Tim Lynch.

Staff said that is exactly what they are trying to protect against.

The approved preliminary total budget for 2018 is $122.8 million with a tax levy of $53 million. The county levy increase is $2.0 million or a 3.8 percent increase from last year. The county said the inflation is needed to address new societal costs, state costs shifts and increased costs of providing services.

The average home value in Carver County increased by $320,000 or 5 percent from last year. The county tax increase on a home is $22 or 1.9 percent. The county said they cannot say what the agriculture or commercial increase will be but will be similar to last year because of the non-significant increase in homes.

Other increases include the solid waste fee from $25 to $30. This would create an additional $210,000.

The county is saving more though according to Frischmon, the budget this year started at $3.3 million, which is higher than the last four years because the budget is getting tighter.

Long Term, the city hopes the budget will assist with future roads and bridges construction, funded by the transportation and sales wheelage tax. They also hope to continue to expand county trails and sustain parks, and put more into building security.

“When this budget is set it can only go down from here, it can never go up,” said commissioner Degler.

The public hearing session will be November 21 and the final budget will be approved December 19, 2017.

To view the financial breakdowns go to https://www.co.carver.mn.us/home/showdocument?id=1173 pages 62 to 71.