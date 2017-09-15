Crusaders boys soccer off to strong start

The Mayer Lutheran/Watertown-Mayer boys soccer team moved to 5-0-1 on the season, winning their first five game before tying Delano on Saturday.

The Crusaders opened the season Aug. 28 with a 7-1 win over St. John’s Prep.

“Our back line played really strong and dominated in the air,” said coach Matt Polding. “We started to see some of the chemistry built during training camp come out in game situations. It was a good team win.”

They then moved on to beat Hutchinson 4-3.

“This was a tough game,” Polding said. “Credit to Hutchinson as they played us tough. We started very slow and had to battle back to scratch out the victory.

On Aug. 31, the Crusaders defeated Maranatha Christian Academy 6-1.

“We played well and were able to move the ball efficiently,” Polding said. “Our defense had another strong game and set the tone. We were able to move the ball effectively and got back to putting the ball in the net.”

The Mayer Lutheran/Watertown-Mayer boys then put seven goals in a home win over Jordan.

“This was our best game so far,” Polding said. “We need to continue to improve in making less mental mistakes that hurt the team but we moved the ball efficiently and really controlled the game.”

Last week, the Crusaders defeated Hiawatha Collegiate 5-3 before tying Delano 2-2 to move to 5-0-1. Polding said a strong senior class, as well as a goaltender stepping up to the spotlight, has propelled the Crusaders to the strong start.

“We had a large question mark at goalkeeper at the beginning of this season,” Polding said. “Brady Harnung has stepped in and answered that question. Joey Switch has pushed Brady to compete and I’m happy with where we are at goalkeeper both this season and moving forward. Our seniors have led the way for the team. We have seniors up front, in the midfield and on the back line that are pushing our younger guys to get better every day. Ben Hess has anchored the back line and provides a strong presence in every game. I’m happy with how our guys have played for the most part.”