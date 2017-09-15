Hamburg man dies after Zimmerman crash

By Jim Boyle

[email protected]

A Hamburg man is dead and four other people are injured after an SUV smashed through the wall of a Zimmerman business on Monday, Sept. 11. Johnson

According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Mark Elliot, a 51-year-old owner of a machine shop in Hamburg who was at the Reliant Systems in Zimmerman on business, died shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 — the same day Robert Allen Johnson, 63, of Zimmerman was charged with four counts of criminal vehicular operation and DWI related to the incident.

Johnson was charged with a gross misdemeanor and three felonies. The two most serious charges are for criminal vehicular operation causing great bodily harm, which comes with a possibility of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine. With Elliott’s death, however, at least one of the charges could be elevated.

According to the sheriff’s office, Johnson, the driver of a 1999 Chevy Tahoe, was traveling east on Fremont when he left the road and slammed into the building, where employees were working and Elliott was there doing business. The truck continued another 30-40 feet through the interior of the business before coming to a stop, Brott stated in a release.

First responders and witnesses removed victims from the debris. Authorities respond to a crash at a Zimmerman business on Monday, Sept. 11. (Jim Boyle/The Patriot)

Investigators suspect that alcohol was a factor in the crash, and they got a search warrant to have blood drawn at Fairview Northland Regional Hospital in Princeton. The results showed a blood alcohol content level of .103.

Johnson told investigators he had been at the Zimmerman American Legion from about 11:15 a.m., where he had consumed whiskey, court documents said. He said once he was driving on Fremont Avenue his accelerator stuck and the next thing he knew he was inside the building.

Witnesses saw Johnson and reported his vehicle suddenly accelerated, crossed grass, hopped a curb and crashed into the building.

One witness said he and another person had to move out of the way to avoid being struck.

Also injured in the crash were Kim Ann Mills, a 51-year-old Anoka woman, who suffered internal trauma and remained in critical condition at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale as of Wednesday afternoon; Michael Wayne Milano, a 44-year-old Zimmerman man, who suffered seven broken bones in his spine but has been moved out of intensive care and is listed in serious condition; and Heidi Jo Olerich, a 47-year-old Zimmerman woman, who was taken by ground ambulance to Fairview Northland Regional Hospital in Princeton where she was treated and released. Another person also went to the Princeton hospital and was released after tests.