Minnestrist/St.Boni Police Report

Sunday, Sept. 3
Officers talked with the home owner after a loud music complaint was reported in Minnetrista.
A howling dog complaint was reported on Tower Street.
Two motorists collided at County Road 110 and Highland Road, causing damage. No one was seriously injured.
A resident on St Marys Road reported someone rang his doorbell several times around 11pm.
Monday, Sept. 4
A 911 hang-up call on Woodland Curve was found to be accidental.
Officers talked with a 10-year-old male from Minnetrista who had intentions of running away.
Officers stopped a speeding vehicle on Main St. While looking for paperwork, a gun was found in the glove compartment. All five juvenile occupants were ordered to exit the vehicle. The gun was found to be a Smith and Wesson replica air soft gun. The driver was cited for speed and violating his provisional license.
A caller reported someone tried to withdraw over $26,000 from her mother’s bank account.
Tuesday, Sept. 5
An 11-year-old boy left the Educational Center on Wildwood Avenue without permission. He was located and returned to school.
Damage was done by a vehicle to land and a corn field along Game Farm Road. A juvenile suspect was identified.
Officers dealt with an out-of-control 10-year-old at the Educational Center in St Boni.
A father reported his 5-year-old daughter failed to get off of her school bus. She was located on another bus and was reunited with her father.
Officers conducted a welfare check on a juvenile in Minnetrista.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
A civil matter was reported on Crosby Court.
A Child Protection concern was reported in Minnetrista.
A worker was advised of the noise ordinance after a complaint was received on Red Oak Lane after 10pm.
Thursday, Sept. 7
A witness reported a motorist struck a deer at Highway 7 and County Road 44 and left the scene.
Officers checked the welfare of a juvenile who hadn’t yet attended school this year.
Officers and Mound Fire responded to a power pole on fire in the 5400 block of North Arm Drive.
Officers responded to a medical alarm on Wildwood Avenue.
A caller was concerned because a scam call she received was from a number that was assigned to the high school.
Officers assisted a teenage male who was injured while playing soccer.
A 34-year-old Chaska male was stopped for making an illegal pass on County Road 110W. He was arrested for DUI refusing to submit to testing.
Friday, Sept. 8
Two motorists collided in the Hilltop School parking lot causing damage.
No Dumping signs were reported stolen on Heidelberg Lane.
A nuisance violation was reported on Wildwood Avenue.
A bicycle found on Game Farm Road was impounded.
An 11-year-old boy left the Educational Center without permission and was located by officers as he was heading home to Waconia.
Officers responded to a medical call on Red Oak Lane.
Saturday, Sept. 9
A St. Boni woman was placed on a hold due to extreme intoxication.
A Minnetrista male was injured when his foot got pinned between a bobcat and the bobcat bucket.