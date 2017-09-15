Minnestrist/St.Boni Police Report

Sunday, Sept. 3

Officers talked with the home owner after a loud music complaint was reported in Minnetrista.

A howling dog complaint was reported on Tower Street.

Two motorists collided at County Road 110 and Highland Road, causing damage. No one was seriously injured.

A resident on St Marys Road reported someone rang his doorbell several times around 11pm.

Monday, Sept. 4

A 911 hang-up call on Woodland Curve was found to be accidental.

Officers talked with a 10-year-old male from Minnetrista who had intentions of running away.

Officers stopped a speeding vehicle on Main St. While looking for paperwork, a gun was found in the glove compartment. All five juvenile occupants were ordered to exit the vehicle. The gun was found to be a Smith and Wesson replica air soft gun. The driver was cited for speed and violating his provisional license.

A caller reported someone tried to withdraw over $26,000 from her mother’s bank account.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

An 11-year-old boy left the Educational Center on Wildwood Avenue without permission. He was located and returned to school.

Damage was done by a vehicle to land and a corn field along Game Farm Road. A juvenile suspect was identified.

Officers dealt with an out-of-control 10-year-old at the Educational Center in St Boni.

A father reported his 5-year-old daughter failed to get off of her school bus. She was located on another bus and was reunited with her father.

Officers conducted a welfare check on a juvenile in Minnetrista.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

A civil matter was reported on Crosby Court.

A Child Protection concern was reported in Minnetrista.

A worker was advised of the noise ordinance after a complaint was received on Red Oak Lane after 10pm.

Thursday, Sept. 7

A witness reported a motorist struck a deer at Highway 7 and County Road 44 and left the scene.

Officers checked the welfare of a juvenile who hadn’t yet attended school this year.

Officers and Mound Fire responded to a power pole on fire in the 5400 block of North Arm Drive.

Officers responded to a medical alarm on Wildwood Avenue.

A caller was concerned because a scam call she received was from a number that was assigned to the high school.

Officers assisted a teenage male who was injured while playing soccer.

A 34-year-old Chaska male was stopped for making an illegal pass on County Road 110W. He was arrested for DUI refusing to submit to testing.

Friday, Sept. 8

Two motorists collided in the Hilltop School parking lot causing damage.

No Dumping signs were reported stolen on Heidelberg Lane.

A nuisance violation was reported on Wildwood Avenue.

A bicycle found on Game Farm Road was impounded.

An 11-year-old boy left the Educational Center without permission and was located by officers as he was heading home to Waconia.

Officers responded to a medical call on Red Oak Lane.

Saturday, Sept. 9

A St. Boni woman was placed on a hold due to extreme intoxication.

A Minnetrista male was injured when his foot got pinned between a bobcat and the bobcat bucket.