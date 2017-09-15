Raiders runners compete at big meet

The Central cross country team traveled to Montgomery, Minn. Sept. 7 to compete in the Tri-City United Gerry Smith Invitational. Running against a field of dozens of teams, the boys placed 18thand the girls placed 14th.

“I thought our team ran well as a whole,” senior Nathan Worm said. “The boys top five runners in particular ran very well. All of their times were within about 1 minute of each other, which is exactly what we want.

Michael Potter led the Raiders boys with a time of 19 minutes, 13.40 seconds. The junior was followed by Jake Druley (19:40.10), Reese Eichner (19:56.50), Colton Latzke (20:16.20), Sean Weckman (20:58.80), Mitchell Druley (21:20.30) and Worm (21:40.30).

Worm said the fans that traveled to the Montgomery meet were a big boost for the runners.

“I think the fans we had there were a major factor in our races,” he said. “They give us runners a big boost and are sometimes the difference maker in our teams placing. I am happy with how the team ran in our first ‘big’ meet.”

The fans also cheered on a good showing from the girls squad. Judy Larson led the way with a 21:09.20, and was followed by Maria Sons (23:50.30), Jayden Fritz (24:19.70), Addysen Farrell (24:21.50), Sommer Scott (24:29.30), Amaya Lemke (25:57.80) and Kali Grimm (26:13.10).