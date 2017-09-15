Wildcats split pair of games

< >

The Wildcats looked to stay on the winning track when they visited 2A Rogers High School. The first half ended in a 0-0 tie however Waconia had multiple chances from Juniors Ryan Beihn and Ryan Frisinger narrowly miss.

“We gained some confidence and figured we could get some goals in the second half,” said Biehn.

Feeling the confidence junior Noah Bigouette found space on the dribble and split two defenders on a pass that led to sophomore Will Falkman blasting a shot past the Rogers keeper from the top of the 18.

“Noah had a great pass and once I looked up and saw the net I just hit the ball and it went in,” said Falkman.

After the goal Falkman the defense made sure to not give him another good look and when two defenders stepped to him the nest time he found Biehn on the outside who was able to finesse his shot into the side netting to make it 2-0 less than 7 minutes into the first half. To end the scoring senior Gavin Bush hit a through ball to Frisinger who ripped the ball to the far corner with 2 minutes left to make it 3-0.

“I just saw a lane and hit the ball to space knowing Fry would be able to run on and he scored,” said Bush.

After playing their best game of the season against Rogers Waconia had a home game against the No. 1 team in the state Orono High School. Orono caught the defense flat and was able to score two goals in the first 8 minutes of the game.

“They are too good of a team to not come out with our best effort,” said captain Karl Welbes.

Orono was able to add two more before halftime had passed to make it 4-0 at half. The second half Waconia slowed the Orono attack and held them to one goal. After Ryan Frisinger had drawn a penalty kick Waconia was hoping to put a goal on the board. Noah Bigouette stepped up to take the penalty kick but his effort was saved.

“They are a tough team and we have now played the No. 1 and 2 teams in the state, by the time we get to sections we are hoping to be prepared for those games,” said coach Seim.