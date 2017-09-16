Central volleyball moves to 8-0

< >

The Norwood Young America volleyball team moved to 8-0 with six wins this past week, downing conference foe Le Sueur-Henderson 3-0 Sept. 7 before winning all five games in the Watertville-Elysian-Morristown tournament Sept. 9. The Raiders still have not dropped a set, winning every match this season 3-0 or 2-0.

Central 3 LSH 0

The Raiders started the week with their first home game, hosting the Giants of Le Sueur-Henderson. Central swept the conference opponent, but the last two sets came down to the final few points, including a point-for-point back and forth in the third and final set.

“That was like the most fun in my life I’ve ever had,” Mary Wenisch said. “It was so fun to play with everyone.”

“It was intense and those are the games we want to be in,” added Klaire Zellmann. “Those are the games the crowd comes out to see, so it’s fun.”

The Raiders won the first set 25-19, then squeaked by in the second set with a 25-23 win.

“I think we came out a little slow and nervous being the first home game,” coach Sarah Hammers said. “But they were able to get past that and have a lot of energy and hustle. They showed a lot of ‘grit’ being able to come back from being down seven points one game and five points the other.”

Central trailed in the third set before making a comeback and pulling out the 28-26 win.

“We just relaxed and knew we had it in us,” said Wenisch. “We just felt confidence in ourselves and we went out there and did what we always do.”

“We just kept picking each other up after every point,” Zellmann said.

The Raiders got a big boost from their back row, which piled up highlight plays to keep the ball alive. Frankie Mackenthun and Wenisch led the way with 25 and 21 digs, while Maddie Johnson (14), Leah Crown (11) and Auna Hallquist (10) all reached double figures as well.

“The back row defense was some of the best I have seen since I have been at Central,” Hammers said. “We have always had one really solid defensive player but to have all of the back row players give that extra effort is going to be fun to watch this year.”

“I think that helped us in the long run too, because we all got pumped up,” said Wenisch.

Bren Fox led Central in kills with 12, while Zellmann added 10 and Sadie Erickson had seven.

Crown had a team-high 18 assists and Hallquist had 15.

W-E-M Tournament

The Raiders rolled through the opposition in the W-E-M tourney Saturday, piling up five 2-0 wins on the way to a tournament championship.

“This weekend we were able to work on some different plays, run some different rotations, and put players in different positions,” Hammers said. “All eleven of the players contributed and got better. It was the first time we have won a tournament since 2010 when we finished first at the Sibley East Tournament.”

The Raiders opened the tournament by defeating Grand Meadow 25-10 and 25-19. Abby Mackenthun led the team in kills with eight, Frankie Mackenthun had 14 digs and Hallquist had 12 assists.

Central then moved on to beat Waseca with wins of 25-12 and 25-17. Erickson had a team-high five kills while Abby Mackenthun and Anna Mackenthun each had four. Wenisch led the team with 15 digs and Johnson added 11. Hallquist had the team-high in assists with 12.

St. Clair was the next team to lose to Central, falling 25-14 and 25-21. Fox led the team with seven kills while Abby Mackenthun, Anna Mackenthun and Klaire Zellmann each had four. Frankie Mackenthun had the most digs for the Raiders, 19, while Hallquist and Crown tied for the lead in assists with seven each.

Nova Classical Academy gave Central a bit of a scare in set one, but lost 27-25 then 25-15. Erickson and Fox each had six kills. Wenisch tallied 21 digs, while Frankie Mackenthun had 18 and Abby Mackenthun added 11. Crown had 10 assists and Hallquist recorded seven.

The Raiders capped off the tournament with wins of 25-8 and 25-19 over Watertville-Elysian-Morristown. Erickson led the Raiders with seven kills and Hallquist had the team-high of 11 assists. Frankie Mackenthun had 20 digs and Wenisch added 14.