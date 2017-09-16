Crusader volleyball moves to 4-0

The Mayer Lutheran volleyball team moved to 4-0 with a win over Hutchinson Sept. 7, sweeping the Tigers 3-0 on the road.

The Crusaders went on to win the first set 25-14, but started out a bit shaky, racking up eight errors early on.

“We came out a bit tentative to start and were able to put together a very strong second part of set one,” coach Joelle Grimsley said. “Most of the errors came in the first 10 points and we refocused and played much sharper, which carried over into set two.”

In the second set, Mayer Lutheran totaled 10 kills, six aces and 12 digs on the way to a 25-16 win.

“[We] started serving very aggressive and were able to get the Tigers out of system,” Grimsley said. “Our defense, with Mya, Sophie and Madi in the back row moved quickly and got the ball up to our setters.”

Refusing to be swept easily, Hutchinson gave Mayer Lutheran a strong push in set three, but the Crusaders defense pulled through in the 25-23 win with 16 digs and 5 blocks.

“In set three the Tigers were able to capitalize on our errors but our defense won this one in the end,” Grimsley said. “At the net we had many touches to slow the ball down and we were able to read their hitters a bit more.”

Maddy Hucky led the Crusaders with 16 assists, Riley Corrigan had three and Symone Jopp added one.

Sophie Heuer had a team-high nine kills, followed by Tina Saulsbury (5), Olivia Tjernagel (5), Madi Beck (3), Jopp (2) and Hucky (2).

The digs were spread out between seven players, with Beck in front with eight, followed by Mya Chmielewski (6), Hucky (5), Jopp (4), Nicole Klaustermeier (4), Heuer (3) and Corrigan (3).

Tjernagel tallied six aces, Beck had four and Corrigan added two.