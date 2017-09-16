Waconia football airs it out in win

< >

The aerial attack was on full display Friday night, as quarterback Nolan Vanderhoff found receivers Will Koppi and Jaden Vanderhoff for three scores of more than 50 yards in a 38-20 win at Hopkins Sept. 8.

“In practice that’s all we do,” Nolan Vanderhoff said. “We’re throwing it daily – long balls, short balls – we do everything. When we have speed on the outside, it’s hard not to do that. We’re running post fades – it’s a lot easier especially when you’re getting those short routes too, it makes it easier.”

Nolan Vanderhoff threw for 304 yards on 15 completions (20 yard average) and four scores. The senior quarterback found Koppi twice for touchdown throws of 69 and 59 yards, and completed seven passes to Jaden Vanderhoff that included touchdown hookups of 55 and 18 yards.

“They’re in sync,” coach Corey Shea said. “They’re playing well together. We had a great summer, we had a great fall camp together. You know they’ve got that twin thing – him and Jaden – there’s always some sort of ESP or something that they’re working, they always know were they’re at. Will is doing a great job. We can be explosive at times, and we showed it tonight. It was a lot of fun to watch them play.”

The offense put up 38 points in a dominating performance despite playing without two of their weapons, as receiver Nolan Hoehn and running back Ethan Swanson were sidelined due to injuries.

“It shows we’ve got a lot of skill in Waconia,” Shea said. “It shows that we’ve got some athletes that are competitive, that are going to play hard. With Ethan Swanson out, Nolan Hoehn out, we had other guys step up – Mitch Garnatz, Zach Holm, Tim Stapleton at running back, then Jaden Vanderhoff, Will Koppi at receiver – all of those guys did an outstanding job.”

To get the deep throws down the field, Nolan Vanderhoff needed a clean pocket, which his offensive line gave him.

“This week, we worked hard with the line,” Nolan Vanderhoff said. “[Coach Jared] Buysse did a fantastic job. They picked up everything. It was amazing just sitting back there not worrying about anything. It makes it a lot easier.”

Also making things easier for the offense was the effort from the defensive unit. The first team defense gave up 14 points, with seven being the result of a short field after the lone turnover by the offense. The Waconia defense wreaked havoc in the backfield, tallying seven tackles for loss and four sacks.

“Our defensive line played great,” Shea said. “I think our defensive line did an outstanding job of controlling the line of scrimmage, letting the linebackers come in and clean up the mess. They did an outstanding job, not to take anything away from Hopkins, they’re a great team, a great program, great coaches over there, but our guys just did an outstanding job. I felt like that was the difference right there, controlling the line of scrimmage and just letting the linebackers clean things up.”

Max Kalenberg and Brenden Karlson each had 1.5 sacks, while Alec Olson had one. Tyler Wagener had a team-high 2.5 tackles for loss, including a fourth and one stop on the opening drive that led to the one-play drive from the offense that resulted in a 55-yard score.

“[The defense played] amazing,” Jaden Vanderhoff said. “They couldn’t have done better.”

Waconia quickly erased the season-opening loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s a week ago, coming up with a dominating performance in all phases of the game.

“I thought they played awesome,” Shea said of the Wildcats. “They played with passion, played with heart. We were aggressive on defense, were aggressive on offense. We made a big jump from week one, which we’re excited about. We played hard, that’s the main thing. That’s what’s going to help get us wins up on the scoreboard. Great effort out there.”