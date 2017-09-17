Battle of top-ranked teams in Waconia

No. 4 ranked Orono came into Waconia hoping to avenge a loss at the section semi-finals last year while No. 10 ranked Waconia was looking to continue to build on their 2-0 win last year over their Wright County Conference foe.

Waconia was out at a furious pace dominating the time of possession thanks to the high level of play of senior Emily Seehusen, senior Devin Breeggeman and junior McKenzie Ickert. The ‘Cats had their first shot at the 3 minute mark where a cross by Ickert found Devin Breeggeman at the top of the 18 but the shot sailed high on goal. Just 8 minutes later, a foul by Ally Swenson of Orono created the clearest chance of scoring in the first half for Waconia in the form of a penalty kick. Senior Devin Breeggeman stepped up to take the shot and in very uncharacteristic form missed the golden opportunity.

Waconia would have six more chances to score in the form of corner kicks, but the Orono defense held the onslaught and the score at half was 0-0.

In the second half, Orono dropped into a more defensive shape and slowly started to gain ball possession minutes and created 12 scoring chances in the half. Compared to the first half, senior goalkeeper Kayli Thulin and senior defender McKenna Reickhoff stepped up and ensured that the game would remain 0-0. With 10 minutes to go in the second half, a cross from freshman Chanda Breeggemann found Junior Alexis Carmer who headed the ball down to sophomore Chloe Jaeger inside the 6 yard area but her shot missed the goal by inches.

In overtime, both teams tried to play direct ball but at the end of the game, the 0-0 of these two strong teams was a just result.

After a tough 90 minute and double overtime match vs Orono, the Wildcats of Waconia looked to play a tough DeLaSalle team in Minneapolis.

Waconia knocked on the door twice in ther first 6 minutes of the game. The first chance came on an 18 yard shot from senior Devin Breeggemann whose shot missed the goal. Just minutes later, a great individual play by junior McKenzie Ickert once again left Devin Breeggemann open at the top of the goal box but her shot sailed high on the local goal.

Unfortunately for Waconia, DeLaSalle reorganized their line and with inspired play from Ansley Atkinson created the first goal of the half. After winning the ball at the top of the 18 yard box, her power shot beat senior gk Kayli Thulin to put the local team up 1-0. Just 4 minutes later, a corner kick found Atkinson again in the area and her header redirection caught the wildcat goalkeeper in between space and made the score 2-0.

6 minutes later, a foul inside the box would create a penalty kick which Atkinson would convert for a shocking 3-0 score in favor of the home team.

Waconia would react prior to the end of the first half through the brilliant play of junior Alexa Ickert created a shot opportunity for her sister McKenzie Ickert and her shot showered the DeLaSalle goalkeeper and made the score 3-1 at halftime.

Waconia would react in the second half. Ball possession which eluded Waconia in the first half created more offense and the DeLaSalle team found itself defending with larger numbers. A long throw from Alexis Carmer found Devin Breeggemann in the goal area and her flick left junior Aidanne Forceir in scoring position and the waconia cm did not miss from 6 yards out.

With the score 3-2 in favor of the home team, Waconia upped the pressure. On a corner kick from Chanda Breeggemann, senior forward Taylor Lange looked to have scored a goal, but the referee made a questionable call and disallowed the goal. Just minutes later, a cross by McKenzie Ickert found Alexis Carmer alone on back post and her shot ended up in the back of the goal, but the referee once again disallowed the goal.

Waconia desperate for the tie threw all of its numbers forward which allowed DeLaSalle the chance to score on a play in which Kayli Thulin was injured but no foul was called and DeLaSalle won the game 4-2.

Worthy of note that the balanced attack and possession approach that allowed Waconia to near beating Orono, was not present versus DeLaSalle and as a result most of its high scoring players (Lange, Ickert) were not as involved in the game as needed.