County residents ask, What is race

by HANNAH BROADBENT

[email protected]

The topic of race has been flooding national media outlets for years now. Minnesota has made national news last summer for the controversial case involving the death of Philando Castile and officer Jeranimo Yanez. Most recently, Virginia dominated the conversation with the violent – and fatal – demonstrations that took place last month.

These events have created nationwide protests on all different sides, and endless media coverage. They have also created a drive in local communities.

The Waconia Moravian Church has been holding a workshop entitled “Race: The Power of an Illusion” since last fall, though Rev. Dr.Amy Gohdes-Luhman has been looking for a way to start a discussion since 2013.

“I started examining it then – I didn’t know it’d be such a national conversation,” Gohdes-Luhman said.

Gohdes-Luhman said she and her colleagues at the church started to look into more education on the topic after receiving a few troubling emails on race. She said she and others in the church met with multiple churches in the metro area, and they listened with the intent to learn more.

In 2015, they were hit upon the three-part PBS film series and workshop pairing. Attendees watch one part of the film, accompanied by small- and large-group open-ended discussion.

“We had been preparing to bring this to the community because we found it very helpful,” she said.

The church explains the workshop like this: “Utilizing the video, ‘Race: The Power of Illusion’ we will explore one of our most fundamental beliefs: that humans come divided into a few distinct biological groups. This definitive three-part series is an eye-opening tale of how what we assume to be normal, common sense, even scientific, is actually shaped by our history, social institutions and cultural beliefs.”

Gohdes-Luhman said after watching the series and talking with the other churches, the topic of race was less scary. She said that is what she wants for people who attend, the goal is to create a safe and open environment. She said the workshop is not intended to be persuasive or religious.

“This workshop doesn’t provide all the answers for race, it just provides a start to the conversation,” she said. “With the way things are now in society, it has become more necessary.”

Roger Sauerbrey, a long time Carver County resident attended the workshop last spring, the second time it was held. Sauerbrey said Gohdes-Luhman had talked him into going.

“I didn’t want to go because I think people are made the same and I didn’t see the problem in society,” Sauerbrey said. “I’m glad I went, I needed the education.”

Sauerbrey said he enjoyed the scientific breakdown in the films. He said he hopes people will attend and start to think about the root causes of where this problem comes from. He said he believes a lot of the issues today are brought about by the media.

“They bring up the difference between black and white and there isn’t any,” he said. “This workshop is something that should have been done a long time ago because things have gotten out of hand.”

Kathy Oliphant, another attendee of the workshop said she participated because she wanted to learn more about the history of race. She said her favorite part of the workshop was that it gave her a deeper understanding of history and tensions that have come from it. She said the series did leave her with more questions, and also with a reflection period of how she can make a difference in the community and in the school system.

“I appreciated the conversations that were had and being able to have those in a safe place,” she said.

Oliphant has worked in the Waconia school district for 30 years. After attending the workshop last spring she started a district-wide committee for diversity. She said she wants students and faculty to think about ways in which they can create equity.

“I want to provide the opportunity for students to have discussion on the topic,” Oliphant said. “Not to tell them how to think but to have discussions and thought provoking discussions on race.”

Oliphant said she is seeking additional resources for parents and students. Gohdes-Luhman also said that she knows there are things to do following this workshop but for now, they just want to get the conversation started.

Oliphant and Sauerbrey advise those who are skeptical to have an about mind about the workshop. Oliphant said to forget a notion that there will be guilt or shame, she is confident people will enjoy it.

“We made up the concept of race and we can unmake it,” Gohdes-Luhman said. “It makes me incredibly hopeful to have these conversations, the possibility to undo something that is making our society ill.”

“Race: The Power of an Illusion” will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 800 Waconia Parkway North on Thursdays, Sept. 21 and 28 and Oct. 5 and 12 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; or Saturdays, Nov. 4 and 11 at 9 a.m. to noon. The event is free to attend and there is childcare and refreshments provided. For more information, contact Waconia Moravian church at 952-442-2920.