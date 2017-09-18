Cecelia F. Mead, age 95 of Norwood Young America, passed away Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Auburn Home in Waconia.

Mass of Christian Burial was Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Church of the Ascension in Norwood Young America with Fr. Gregory Abbott as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation was Wednesday, September 13, 2017 from 4-7 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia and continued one hour prior to the Mass at the Church. Interment was in the Ascension Catholic Cemetery in Norwood Young America.

Cecelia Francis (Goelz) Mead was born January 21, 1922 in Franklin, the daughter of John L. and Marie M. (Kahnke) Goelz. Cecelia was a graduate of Morgan High School. On October 29, 1940 Cecelia was united in marriage with Glenn William “Bill” Mead at the Church Of St. Catherine in Redwood Falls. This union was blessed with 66 years of matrimony.

Cecelia was employed by the Anchor Glass Company for 20 years. She was a faithful member of the Church of the Ascension where she volunteered often and had belonged to the Altar and Rosary Society. Cecelia enjoyed cooking, quilting, gardening and fishing. She loved all Minnesota sports teams, especially the Vikings. Cecelia was even known to enjoy a scratch off ticket or an occasional trip to the casino and racetrack.

Cecelia cherished time with family. She took advantage of every possible opportunity to hold a baby and was very proud of her grandchildren and their families.

Cecelia was preceded in death by her husband G. William Mead; son Jerome Mead; grandsons Lee Swanson and Jason Bruns; parents John and Marie Goelz; five sisters and four brothers.

Cecelia is survived by her loving family: children Margaret (Harold) Swanson of Paynesville, Mary (Terry) MacDowell of Green Valley, AZ, Richard (Linda) Mead of Green Isle, Juanita (Lenny) Bruns of Mankato, Janet (Stephan) Kohls of Chanhassen, Luci (Bert) Tellers of Waconia, Jim Mead of Seattle, WA, Jeanne (Chuck) Buckentin of Norwood Young America, Julie (Dean) Mesenbring of Norwood Young America; grandchildren Jeff Swanson, Lynn Hennessey, Kurt Swanson, Susan Cater, Dan Weyrauch, Melissa MacDowell, Brenna (Tim) Skehan, Rodney (Lisa) Mead, Anita Steel, Kelly (Kathy) Mead, Jennifer (Denny) Miest, Kelli (Nate) Reinhardt, Ashley Bruns, Michael (Kelly) Kohls, Ryan (Heather) Kohls, Stacey (special friend Chris Nehring) Dunaway, Kyle (Kelly) Kohls, Carey (Ian) Fox, Adam (Heidi) Tellers, Lindsay (Andy) Schroeder, Luke (Lindsey) Tellers, Brent (Jontelle) Mead, Jenna Mead, Jackie (Justin) Dircks, Clint (Ingrid) Buckentin, Jeremy (Paige) Buckentin, Chad (Terrece) Mesenbring, Tony Mesenbring; great-grandchildren Caleb Swanson, Jack Hennessey, Jordan Hennessey, Ella Swanson, Brandon (LaShawna) Baugh, Christopher (Stephanie) Baugh, Sean Cater, Cole Cater, Michael Thaxton, Nick (Anneliese) Weyrauch, Mario (Kaycee) Weyrauch, Olivia Murray, Caden Rodgers, Quinn Skehan, Justin Mead, Spencer Mead, Savannah Mead, Arianna Mead, Maddison Mead, Bradley Mead, Rebecca Mead, Rick Durbin, Logan Durbin, Jenna Durbin, Landon Miest, Avery Reinhardt, Finnley Reinhardt, Mackenzie Kohls, Baylor Kohls, Maddux Kohls, Noah Dunaway, Leah Dunaway, Stella Fox, Zoe Fox, Abby Fox, Rowan Fox, Lilian Tellers, Evelyn Tellers, Beau Tellers, Mason Tellers, Nicolas Tellers, Morgan Schroeder, Oliver Schroeder, L.J. Tellers, London Tellers, Eliyonnah Parker, Jaidah Parker, Lincoln Dircks, Natalie Dircks, Jackson Hildreth, Ella Hildreth, Charlotte Buckentin, Lewis Buckentin, Aubrey Mesenbring; great-great grandchildren Aryanna Baugh, Ian Baugh, Aria Baugh, Hallee Weyrauch, Maverick Baugh; sisters Jeanette Goelz of Redwood Falls, Lois Goelz of Redwood Falls, Barbara Goelz of Redwood Falls; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Pat and Patsy Corcoran of Big Lake, Jane Mead of Buffalo, NY; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Serving as casket bearers Jeff Swanson, Susan Cater, Kelly Mead, Kelli Reinhardt, Michael Kohls, Carey Fox, Jenna Mead, Jeremy Buckentin and Chad Mesenbring.

Honorary casket bearers Lynn Hennessey, Kurt Swanson, Dan Weyrauch, Melissa MacDowell, Brenna Skehan, Rodney Mead, Anita Steel, Jennifer Miest, Ashley Bruns, Ryan Kohls, Stacey Dunaway, Kyle Kohls, Adam Tellers, Lindsay Schroeder, Luke Tellers, Brent Mead, Jackie Dircks, Clint Buckentin, Tony Mesenbring.

