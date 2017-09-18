Elaine F. Gatz, age 85 of Mayer, passed away Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.

Funeral service was Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer with Rev. Adam Gless officiating; visitation was one hour prior to the service at the church; interment Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Mayer.

Elaine F. (Luedtke) Gatz was born on December 30, 1931 in Princeton, the daughter of Walter and Flora (Zummach) Luedtke. She was baptized on December 30, 1931 at her home by Rev. A.O. Strauch and confirmed in the faith on April 14, 1946 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America by Rev. W.P. Kraemer. On September 20, 1951, Elaine was united in marriage to Norman Gatz at St. John’s Lutheran Church by Rev. W.P. Kraemer. Elaine enjoyed shopping with her daughter and being around her dogs. She also liked playing cards with their friends and traveling on bus trips. Elaine loved to cook and bake and spent a lot of her time in her flower and vegetable gardens.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband Norman Gatz; parents Walter and Flora Luedtke; brother Donald Luedtke.

Elaine is survived by her loving family: daughter and son-in-law Carol and Bill Braunwarth of Eden Prairie; grandchildren Andrew Braunwarth of Eden Prairie, Jason (Ashley) Braunwarth of Lenxa, Kansas; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Casket Bearers were Andrew Braunwarth, Jason Braunwarth, Bruce Gatz, Steven Gatz, Mark Knutson and Larry Stender.

Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com