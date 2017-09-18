Wildcats sweep home meets

The Waconia swimming and diving team hosted Montevideo and Litchfield last week, and were able to move swimmers around during two dominating performances.

“We swam two young teams in Montevideo and Litchfield,” coach Ashley Westphal said. “This allowed us to mix the lineup up a bit and collect a variety of times on girls to prepare us better for opponents down the road.”

Montevideo (9/5)

The Wildcats bounced back from a loss to Hutchinson to win every event against Montevideo Tuesday. Juniors Andrea Voelker and Anneli Paulson and eighth grader Julia Bartell led the way by picking up four wins each. In addition to winning in two of the relays, the three swimmers each won two individual events.

Voelker won the 50 yard freestyle (26.86) and the 100 backstroke (1:05.83), Paulson won the 200 IM (2:25.42) and the 100 butterfly (1:04.23) and Bartell won the 100 free (56.79) and 200 free (2:08.34).

Freshman Sydney Zabel picked up her first varsity win in the 500, racing to a time of 6:06.77, edging out teammate Claire Canfield (6:07.61).

Senior captain, Ellen Arntz won the diving competition with a personal best score of 196.15.

The Wildcats won by a final score of 98-76. JV also picked up their first win 120-50.

Waconia posted the four best times in the 100 breaststroke – Karissa Ohlsen (1:16.39), Claire Eder (1:17.19), Grace Rebai (1:20.17) and Ella Swanson (1:21.93). The ‘Cats also posted the top four times in the 100 backstroke. In addition to Voelker’s top time of 1:05.83, Jerica Warrington (1:09.04) Kathryn Stangret (1:12.45) and Sydney Tomes (1:16.10) all placed in the top four.

Other top finishes in the individual events include: Sydney Zabel (2nd, 2:12.54) and Payton Grengs (3rd, 2:15.90) in the 200 free; Ohlsen (2:26.11) and Canfield (2:31.36) in the 200 IM; Stangret (2nd, 27.77) in the 50 free; Eder (2nd, 1:05.75) and Kray (3rd, 1:14.29) in the 100 butterfly; and Kit Swanson (3rd, 1:00.60) in the 100 free.

Waconia won each of the three relays – the 200 medley team of Voelker, Eder, Paulson and Ohlsen (2:01.08); the 200 freestyle team of Bartell, Kray, Ohlsen and Swanson (1:46.55); and the 400 freestyle team of Voelker, Paulson, Kray and Bartell (3:58.09). The 400 team of Grengs, Warrington, Eder and Swanson took second (4:07.14).

Litchfield (9/7)

The two-day break did little to slow Waconia down, as the ‘Cats again went on to win every event in the pool.

“[We] continued the dominance by winning every event and once again and swam exhibition the last three events with a final score of 103-72,” Westphal said. “JV also won 129-45. The most exciting event of the night was the 100 Butterfly, which was hotly contested by our own Julia Bartell, Anneli Paulson, Claire Eder, and Karissa Ohlsen.

In the 100 yard butterfly, the Wildcats took the top four spots with a thrilling finish. Julia Bartell touched the wall first with a time of 1 minute, 2.71 seconds, and was followed by Anneli Paulson (1:03.50), Claire Eder (1:05.52) and Karissa Ohlsen (1:07.88).

The 100 butterfly was one of two individual wins Bartell had on the night, as the eighth-grader also won the 50 freestyle. Bartell won with a time of 25.67, followed closely by teammates Ohlsen and Payton Grengs in second and third with times of 27.07 and 28.04.

Andrea Voelker also had a pair of individual wins, taking first place in the 200 free (2:07.81) and the 500 free (5:45.52). Claire Canfield placed third in the 200 (2:15.80), while Jerica Warrington took second in the 500 (5:52.25) and Grengs was third (6:19.48).

Eder, Canfield and Kit Swanson all raced to the fastest times in individual events for Waconia, with Eder taking the top spot in the 200 IM (2:26.15), Canfield posting the top time in the 100 backstroke (1:05.83) and Kit Swanson winning the 100 freestyle (1:00.57). Warrington placed second in the 200 IM (2:33.12) and Sydney Zabel took second in the 100 freestyle (1:01.12). In the 100 backstroke, Kathryn Stangret (1:09.04), Swanson (1:12.45) and Paulson (1:16.46) each posted a top-four time.

In the diving competition, Ellen Arntz won with a high score of 193.05 points.

In each of the three relays, the Wildcats swept the top two spots.

The team of Canfield, Paulson, Stangret and Ella Swanson won the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:05.33, while the team of Warrington, Ohlsen, Grengs and Kaitlin Kray took second (2:05.51).

In the 200 freestyle, the team of Kit Swanson, Eder, Grengs and Voelker won with a time of 1:48.53, and the team of Bartell, Zabel, Warrington and Ohlsen placed second (1:48.54).

With the last race of the meet, the Wildcats posted the two fastest times, as Bartell, Zabel, Eder and Kit Swanson posted a time of 3:57.94 in the 400 freestyle relay, while the team of Voelker, Canfield, Kray and Paulson recorded a time of 4:02.92.