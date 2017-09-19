Defense stifles opposition in Mayer Lutheran win

The defense of Mayer Lutheran’s football team wreaked havoc all Friday night, sacking the United South Central quarterback 10 times while forcing three fumbles in the 37-19 win.

“Our D caused several turnovers giving us a short field to score on,” coach Dean Aurich said.

Led by Kenson Boelke and Kaleb Winter, the Crusaders defensive line was unstoppable. The duo combined for eight sacks, each tallying four in the win. Cody Bonk and Brock Hoese also picked up sacks in the dominating effort.

Bonk forced a pair of fumbles and Winter forced one, setting up easy touchdowns for the Crusaders offense.

The Mayer Lutheran offense was effective on the ground, rushing for 191 yards on 33 attempts. Branden Carlson led the effort on the ground with 90 yards on 11 carries, Zander Flucas had six carries and 65 yards, and Matt Menth went for 28 yards on eight carries. Each runner reached the end zone once on the ground.

The Crusaders added two more scores – one in the passing game and one on defense. Baden Noennig found Branden Carlson for a passing touchdown and Menth intercepted a pass before returning it 55 yards for the score.