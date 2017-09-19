Programming on TV needs to be improved

To the editor,

I wonder how long the American public is going to put up with the inferior programming which is dished up to us day after day on TV. Few, if any, stations present quality viewing on a regular basis! Our choice is a program of murder, rape, disasters, sex, nude bodies, foul language and lewdness in general!

Or, we have our choice of repeats: sitcoms, which originated in the 40s or 50s, and these are repeated not for a day or week, but day after day after day!

News is welcome, but can we be sure if it’s real news or something that is so slanted that it becomes “fake news!”

All of the above are annoying enough, but then there are the commercials! It used to be there would be one or two at the top of the hour and bottom of the hour. Now, it can be every five or ten minutes – and not just one or two but at least seven or more each break! A two-hour movie will take three-plus hours because they throw in so many commercials. Often people are cut off mid-sentence to start a commercial. The stations must be making a mint because of these breaks – but apparently not, because they are charging the public high rates to bring this trash into our homes. It can often be way over $100 a month!

The quality of TV programming today is especially damaging for our children and teenagers. It is time for the public to protest and demand quality in our viewing choices. We are certainly paying for it.

Speak up, America!

Margaret Waterhouse

Waconia