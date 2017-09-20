30th St. trail plans finalized in Watertown

After a year and a half of planning and decision making the Watertown City Council decided to approve construction on the west side(blue) of the property for the trailhead off of Monarda Way, and all the way down to the south (green) segment. At the city’s discretion they can push it as far west as they would like but no farther east due to property and wetland restrictions.

(Submitted photo)

by HANNAH BROADBENT

[email protected]

Last February the Watertown City Council authorized plans for the 30th street trail project. This included the south and west trail segment and a parking lot. In July, the parking lot was dropped from the plan in an attempt to save money. Now, the council has officially approved the $301,000 project.

After almost an hour of discussion the council decided to approve construction on the west side(blue) of the property for the trailhead off of Monarda Way, and all the way down to the south (green) segment. At the city’s discretion they can push it as far west as they would like but no farther east due to property and wetland restrictions.

The city engineer Andrew Budde said the project is a bit more expensive than originally planned due to unforeseen wetland regulations and an extra culvert that is usually covered under the county but is included in the costs.

“Their piece of the project is not included in the trail plan and specifications, they’ve been slower to deliver on their end,” Budde said.

Budde said the county was to provide an outlet control structure and they are taking care of the re-vegetation and restoration of the wetlands with the Army Corp of Engineers.

Councilwoman Lindsay Guetzkow asked if it would save money to start construction next spring as opposed to this fall. Budde said that would not be the case because with spring weather and condition of wetlands then, construction equipment could actually ruin some of the wetlands.

“Taking advantage of the thin frost that starts coming into the ground is going to be the least expensive way to do this,” Budde said.

The city played with a few ideas for the future and discussed other problem areas that could come up in the future. For example, the council wants to build a boardwalk.

“We’re going to build the south and west segments first, and the boardwalk is for later, we cannot impact wetlands in the future,” Budde said.

Budde said the boardwalk isn’t an issue because it is elevated off of the ground, where in five years from now the city won’t be able to get a permit to construct on the north side because of the wetlands, tree-line and property lines.

“Part of the problem is you don’t know where wetlands will be – we don’t want to get to the point where in 5 years city has to deal with it then,” Budde said.

“We aren’t going to know the answers to all of that until some of that starts coming to fruition so we should keep our options open,” said Guetzkow. “We just have to scrap the idea anything North of this onto Monarda – that’s off the table now.”

In the end, the council wanted something the community could enjoy.

“As long as it’s a nice destination point,” Mayor Steve Washburn said.

County’s part

In July the Carver County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved collaborating with the City of Watertown for a wetland restoration project in Watertown. The county said the joint venture will mutually benefit the city and county in various ways.

The restoration will be for an 80 acre parcel of land near County Road 10 and 30th street. The land is acquired from tax forfeitures and private property. The construction will be around $727,158.00 in which the county’s share will be $515,158.00 and they city will put forward $212,000.00.

Design engineer for the county Scott Smith said that the county’s interest comes from wetland mitigation banks. Wetland mitigation is a term given to creating or enhancing wetlands to offset impacts to other systems. When wetlands impacts are unavoidable, wetlands mitigation often becomes a necessary part of the permitting process.

The current credit for one acre of wetlands is $80,000. The county estimates the value of the new wetland credits will be in the range of $2.4 to $3.2 million.

“It’s conducive to creating wetlands, when we do road construction projects we often run into wetlands and often have to disturb them,” Smith said. “Sometimes we’ve had to purchase wetlands for $40,000 to $80,000. This site can create wetlands and have them in our bank to use them for projects

Though there is more benefits as well. Smith said that this area is already considered wetlands, making it a restoration. He said the extension of land will also help with drainage in that area.

The acreage has been farmed by previous property owners and is currently being farmed by the FFA as well. Watertown is in agreement with the FFA to farm soybeans for profit, which Smith said will benefit the county as well.

“Weeds grow up if they are not managed so that helps the county in it’s ability to manage weeds so we can have the wetlands be created and be successful,” Smith said.

Watertown’s involvement specifically is in the trail system. There are existing trails in this area but they hope to construct even more. The city also hopes that this project will set up for the possibility of a boardwalk in the future.

The county would also have to get the wetlands approved in order to receive credits.

“It’s a long process to get credits and be able to use them,” Smith said. “Right now we’re just trying to move forward with joint powers agreement with Watertown.”

“We have seen this times before, it’s a win win for everyone,” said representative Tim Lynch.