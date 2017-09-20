Carver County Sheriff’s Report 9/21

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 9100 block of Hidden Bay Court in Laketown Township.

Deputies responded to a property damage accident in the 102nd St./Oak Ave. area of Waconia Township. An adult Waconia female was cited for failure to yield.

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 10000 block of Little Ave. in Laketown Township.

Deputies responded to a property damage report in the 100 block of Benton St. E in Cologne.

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 2200 block of Naples Ave. in Cologne.

Deputies responded to a property damage accident in the 300 block of Lewis Ave. in Watertown.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 5/Co. Rd. 10 area of Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 8700 block of Ridge Ponds Court in Victoria.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the 300 block of Ridge Rd. in Mayer.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Interlaken Pkwy. N/Co. Rd. 10 E area of Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 1100 block of 79th St. in Victoria.

Deputies responded to a property damage accident in the Co. Rd. 10 E/Co. Rd. 11 area of Laketown Township.

Deputies responded to a domestic incident in the 800 block of Meadow Lake Place in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a property damage accident in the Hwy. 5 E/Co. Rd. 59 area of Waconia.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Marketplace Drive/Co. Rd. 10 E area of Waconia.

Deputies responded to vehicle vs. deer accident in the Hwys. 5 & 25/Tacoma Ave. area of Young America Township.

Deputies responded to fire call in the 500 block of Lewis Ave. N in Watertown.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 1400 block of Oakpointe Drive in Waconia.



Thursday, Sept. 7

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 500 block of Westminster Ave. SW in Watertown.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 0 block of Walnut St. S in Waconia.

Deputies performed a mental health check in the 400 block of Hwy. 7 in Victoria.

Deputies responded to an open door report in the 800 block of Yellowstone Trail in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a property damage accident in the 102nd St. /Co. Rd. 10 area of Laketown Township.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Co. Rd. 33/Hwy. 212 area of Norwood Young America.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 16000 block of Hwys. 5 & 25 in Young America Township.

Deputies responded to driving complaint in the Co. Rd. 10 N/Hwy. 7 area of Watertown Township.

Deputies responded to a missing person report in the 200 block of East Frontage Rd. in Waconia.

Deputies performed a mental health check in the 900 block of Strong Drive in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Co. Rd. 34/Hwy. 212 area of Young America Township.

Deputies responded to a fire call in the 1900 block of Fountain Lane in Waconia.

Deputies arrested a 17-year-old Watertown male for 3rd degree assault and domestic assault in the 200 block of Carter St. NE in Watertown.

Deputies responded to a report of abuse/neglect in Victoria.

Deputies served a warrant in the 300 block of Olive St. S in Waconia.

Deputies responded to an open door report in the 1000 block of Barbary Circle in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Co. Rd. 33/Welcome Rd. area of Camden Township.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the Rustic Rd./Ridge Rd. area of Mayer.

Deputies responded to a property damage accident in the Kristi Lane/Robert St. area

of Watertown.

Deputies responded to a property damage accident in the Hwy. 7/Co. Rd. 123 area of Watertown Township. An adult St. Bonifacius male was cited for failure to obey traffic control device.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 212/Co. Rd. 41 area of Dahlgren Township.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 8100 block of Paradise Lane in Laketown Township.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 200 block of 2nd St. E in Waconia.

Friday, Sept. 8

Deputies cited an adult Faribault female for possession of drug paraphernalia in the Mill Lane/Industrial Blvd. W area of Waconia.

Deputies arrested an adult Waconia male on an outstanding warrant in the Hwy. 284/Co. Rd. 153 area of Benton Township.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 800 block of Vista Blvd. in Waconia.

Deputies responded to an open door report in the 1200 block of Crosswinds Way in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a property damage accident in the Co. Rd. 11/Co. Rd. 18 area of Victoria. A 16-year-old Victoria male was cited for failure to yield.

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 15400 block of Yale Ave. in Young America Township.

Deputies responded to a report of uttering/bad check in the 500 block of Faxon Rd. N in Norwood Young America.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Co. Rd. 10 E/Co. Rd. 43 N area of Laketown Township.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 15800 block of Paul Ave. in Hancock Township.

Deputies responded to a burglary report in the 7200 block of Rolling Acres Rd. in Victoria.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 200 block of Ash Ave. N in Mayer.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 7/Co. Rd. 155 area of Watertown Township.

Deputies responded to a property damage accident in the Hwy. 5/Rolling Acres Rd. area of Victoria.

Deputies responded to a property damage accident in the Hwy. 7/Co. Rd. 10 N area of Watertown Township.

Deputies responded to a report of miscellaneous criminal activity in the 10700 block of Co. Rd. 53 in Camden Township. An adult Hutchinson male was arrested for harassment restraining order violation.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 1000 block of Victoria Greens Blvd. in Victoria.

Deputies arrested an adult Alpha male for 2nd degree DWI and an adult Minneapolis male for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance in the 800 block of Marketplace Drive in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 212 E/Faxon Rd. N area of Norwood Young America.

Deputies responded to a fire call in the 0 block of 13th St. E in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Co. Rd. 10 E/Laketown Rd. area of Laketown Township.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the Kristi Lane/Robert St. area of Watertown.

Deputies responded to an open door report in the 1800 block of Sandbar Circle in Waconia.

Deputies responded to an open door report in the 100 block of Sunset Blvd. in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the Hwy. 284 S/Co. Rd. 10 E area of Waconia.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 1900 block of Silver St. in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 5/80th St. area of Victoria.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Co. Rd. 53/Co. Rd. 52 area of Hancock Township.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 100 block of Paul Ave. S in Cologne.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 200 block of Vine St. S in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Co. Rd. 10 E/Laketown Rd. area of Laketown Township.

Deputies responded to driving complaint in the Hwy. 212/Co. Rd. 43 area of Dahlgren Township.

Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 8500 block of Bluestem Drive in Victoria.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 212/Co. Rd. 51 area of Benton Township.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 0 block of Terrace Drive W in Watertown.

Deputies responded to a request to unlock vehicle/building in the 8700 block of Airport Rd. in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the 200 block of Lewis Ave. in Watertown.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 212/Co. Rd. 43 area of Dahlgren Township.

Deputies performed a mental health check in the 500 block of Green Ave. SE in Watertown.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the 500 block of Reform St. N in Norwood Young America.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Forest Hills Lane/Co. Rd. 20 area of Watertown.

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 1000 block of 74th St. in Victoria.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 0 block of Hwy. 5 W in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Co. Rd. 10/Main St. E area of Waconia.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the 900 block of Deer Field Rd. in Watertown.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 1700 block of Arboretum Blvd. in Victoria.

Deputies responded to a report of miscellaneous criminal activity in the 16000 block of 62nd St. in Hollywood Township. An adult Mayer female was arrested for domestic abuse no contact order violation.

Sunday, Sept. 10

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the Co. Rd. 10 E/Laketown Rd. area of Laketown Township.

Deputies responded to an open door report in the 1000 block of Pond Curve in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 7500 block of Park Drive in Victoria.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the Jonathan Carver Pkwy./Hwy. 212 area of Dahlgren Township.

Deputies performed a mental health check in the 0 block of 1st St. W in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Rolling Acres Rd./Arboretum Blvd. area of Victoria.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 200 block of Lake St. W in Norwood Young America.

Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 9300 block of Rhoy Ave. in Laketown Township.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 7/Co. Rd. 33 area of Hollywood Township.

Deputies responded to a domestic incident in the 0 block of Terrace Drive W in Watertown.

Deputies performed a mental health check in the 400 block of Franklin Ave. SW in Watertown.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 10200 block of Brekke Blvd. in Waconia Township.



Monday, Sept. 11

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 8600 block of Ambergate Drive in Victoria.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 14300 block of Jonathan Carver Pkwy. in Dahlgren Township.

Deputies responded to a property damage accident in the 5400 block of Co. Rd. 10 E in Laketown Township.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the Co. Rd. 30/Coldwater Crossing area of Mayer.

Deputies responded to a property damage accident in the 300 block of Ash Ave. N in Mayer.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of Cedar St. N in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of uttering/bad check in the 700 block of Arboretum Blvd. in Victoria.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 212/Co. Rd. 43 area of Dahlgren Township.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the Olive St. S/Hwy. 5 E area of Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 16700 block of Langley Ave. in San Francisco Township.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the Co. Rd. 10 N/Co. Rd. 30 area of Waconia Township.

Deputies responded to a personal injury accident in the 3500 block of Co. Rd. 123 in Watertown Township.

Deputies responded to a vehicle vs. deer accident in the Hwys. 5 & 25/Tacoma Ave. area of Young America Township.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 900 block of Pine St. S in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Co. Rd. 32/Hwy. 25 area of Waconia Township.

Deputies responded to a property damage accident in the Hwy. 212/Co. Rd. 43 area of Dahlgren Township.

Deputies responded to a fire call in the 600 block of Angel Ave. SW in Watertown.

Deputies responded to a report of uttering/bad check in the 800 block of Cormorant Court in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a personal injury accident in the Big Woods Blvd./Co. Rd. 11 area of Dahlgren Township.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 300 block of Lake St. E in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 800 block of Yellowstone Trail in Waconia.

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 8400 block of Spruce Court in Victoria.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 500 block of Stevens St. SE in Watertown.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Co. Rd. 32/Co. Rd. 135 area of Camden Township.

Deputies responded to a burglary report in the 11200 block of 122nd St. in Benton Township.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 1600 block of Community Drive in Waconia.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the Co. Rd. 31 W/Hwy. 212 area of Young America Township.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 212/Hwy. 284 area of Cologne.

Deputies responded to a fire call in the 8100 block of Kochia Lane in Victoria.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 1400 block of Community Drive in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a child custody dispute in the 1400 block of Pietz Ave. in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Territorial St. W/Lewis Ave. N area of Watertown.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 9100 block of Airport Rd. in Laketown Township.

Deputies responded to a fire call in the Co. Rd. 53/Co. Rd. 50 area of Hancock Township.

Deputies responded to a report of miscellaneous criminal activity in the 200 block of Grove Ave. NE in Watertown.

Deputies responded to a report of property damage in the 4200 block of Zoebella Way in Victoria.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Co. Rd. 20/Co. Rd. 26 area of Watertown Township.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 100 block of Cedar St. N in Waconia.