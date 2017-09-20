Charges filed in death of officer on Hwy. 12

By Jason jenkins

[email protected]

The driver accused of striking and killing Wayzata Police Officer William Mathews on Highway 12 has been charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide.

According to the charges, Beth Ilene Freeman, 54, of Mound, was using her cellphone and showed signs of being under the influence of drugs when she struck the officer Sept. 8 in Wayzata. FREEMAN

Law enforcement officers found that Freeman was driving on a revoked license and has a criminal record that includes prior convictions for aggravated and careless driving, driving without a license and several felonies for fifth-degree drug possession. Her record also includes three convictions for impaired driving and one for driving under the influence of illicit drugs. Law enforcement also learned that Freeman was currently on probation for a 2016 felony drug possession conviction.

According to the criminal complaint, a search of the passenger compartment of the vehicle Freeman was driving revealed drug paraphernalia that tested positive for cocaine. A police officer administered a field sobriety test to Freeman and noted that she had constricted pupils and had difficulty counting backward. A search warrant was obtained and blood was drawn from her, although the results have not yet been returned.

Freeman was charged with criminal vehicular homicide-gross negligence, criminal vehicular homicide-negligence and driving under the influence of a controlled substance. She made her first court appearance Sept. 12 and her bail was set at $500,000. A follow-up hearing is set for next month.

According to the complaint, Freeman admitted to talking on her phone and receiving text messages prior to the incident and a search of her cell phone showed that she “had been actively talking on the phone, receiving text messages, and that the messages had been in the time frame immediately prior to her hitting the victim.”

“This is another case of a distracted driver, someone who thought she could drive a one-ton vehicle safely while using her cell phone,” said Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, who is no relation to the Beth Freeman. “She couldn’t and neither can anyone else on our roads. The result is too many of these tragedies where good people are dying through no fault of their own.”

According to the complaint, Mathews was sent to Highway 12 near Broadway Avenue at 12:26 p.m. on a 911 report of a “chunk of metal in the road.” Approximately four minutes later, a call came in of an officer down.

The complaint states that several drivers who witnessed the incident told investigators that Mathews had picked up the metal and was nearly back to his squad car, which was parked on the right shoulder, when a Nissan Murano struck him while traveling eastbound at an estimated 55-65 miles per hour.

The complaint also notes a video taken immediately after the incident that was posted online to Instagram and obtained by investigators. The 38-second video was captured by NFL veteran Tyrone Carter, a former Minnesota Gophers and Vikings football player. In the video, Carter is seen consoling a distraught Freeman, who can be heard saying, “All of a sudden I looked up and he was right there. Oh, my god, I’m going to jail.”

Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek said Freeman stopped immediately after hitting the officer and was cooperative at the scene. She was booked into Hennepin County jail later that day.

Minnesota State Patrol Col. Matt Langer said the State Patrol will work to reconstruct the crash and file a report over the next few weeks. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating the incident.

“Our troopers are working very closely with Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office to figure out everything that we need to uncover to ultimately come to a conclusion as to what caused today’s tragedy,” Langer said at a Sept. 8 press conference.