Mario’s restaurant fights for expansion

by HANNAH BROADBENT

[email protected]

Next Thursday, Sept.21 the Watertown Planning Commission is holding their monthly meeting. A this meeting Mario Cortolezzis, owner of Mario’s Italian Kitchen will seek approval for his site plan application. The planning commission is holding a meeting on Thursday, September 21 at 6:30. There will be a public hearing before the possible approval for Cortolezzis’ application for the site plan. CCN/Hannah Broadbent.

The application is for an expansion of his restaurant into the space next door which used to house the Chiropractic Specialists of Watertown. City administrator Shane Fineran said the process is pretty straight forward. He said essentially any residence that is not a single-family home has to get approval from the planning commission as well as City Council. He added that the planning commission is really only an adviser to the council and the city council makes the final decision to approve or deny a plan.

“I haven’t seen the commission ever deny an application but the city council has before,” Fineran said.

He said he doesn’t see any issues with this application, there is no change to zoning as all businesses downtown fall under the same ordinance. Also, Cortolezzis owns the building. Fineran said while that fact doesn’t change the process at all, it can make it easier to for him, as far as already having the space available to him.

“On the city’s part we really look at traffic, zoning and noise concerns,” Fineran said.

Fineran said the meeting has a public hearing session because that can heavily sway the commission’s decision to approve or deny it. If the application is approved then it will go to the city council. If the council approves his application, Cortolezzis can finish construction, he said he has started demolition in the space next door.

Cortolezzis has been advocated hard for this expansion, especially after hearing from a few residents that perhaps not everyone in Watertown is on board with the expansion.

Inside Mario’s now, if the application is approved the wall to the left will be taken down to open up a wider space into the additional part of the building. CCN/Hannah Broadbent.

Cortolezzis said he has heard of other business owners and residents who are pushing back on the expansion because they believe it will bring too many people and create a parking issue. He said he got nervous that his dream might not happen – so him and his wife took to Facebook. This week the restaurant’s page has featured a couple of posts calling for support and calling out those who may be against it.

He wrote: “Our family has worked so hard the past 3 years to make our restaurant a place for the community to gather. We have created jobs, we have worked so hard to be a proud supporter of our incredible school and have brought new people to this amazing community. There has been some that think we should not be allowed to expand – so come help us, and explain why we should be permitted to continue our journey- together.”

“I haven’t heard any pushback yet, I only received a text message in support of this,” Fineran said.

Cortolezzis said the city and residents of Watertown have been very supportive of this expansion. He said he’s received about 150 petition letters in favor of it, and he even feels the support through the amount of views and shares each of his posts get.

Fineran said the point of the commission meeting and hearing is for the commission to hear from residents and so residents can hear more about the plan.

“If people are interested in this expansion then come to the meeting and keep an eye on the city’s website – we will place the agenda up before Thursday,” Fineran said.

Cortolezzis said the purpose of his restaurant is to give back to the community of Watertown. He said Mario’s Italian Restaurant is not just a business, but a family. Cortolezzi believes that he needs a bigger space, because then there will be more room for the community to gather.

“We’re the gathering place the community needs,” Cortolezzis said. “My goal for this meeting is that the planning commission and city council are as convinced as we are how important it is to have this space.”