Police: Report of stabbing in Waconia park a hoax

By Staff Reports

A woman who reported being stabbed by an assailant Tuesday night in a Waconia park has admitted that she fabricated the report, according to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to Fox Run Park in Waconia around 11:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, after a woman reported being attacked by a knife-wielding man dressed in black and wearing a facemask. The woman told deputies that the assailant approached her from behind and attacked her with a knife, stabbing her in the abdomen multiple times. Deputies noted small, shallow stab wounds on the woman’s abdomen as well as several lacerations on her forearms. A preliminary search bloody paring knife was found in the grass along the trail were the woman was discovered, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment of her wounds.

After the woman was transported, deputies secured the scene and began a methodical search of the area, which included a K9 from the Eden Prairie Police Department. The K9 did not detect a scent trail or any evidence of an attacker fleeing the scene, but deputies did discover a blood trail believed to be from the woman.

Deputies then conducted a protective search at the woman’s residence. There, deputies found blood droplets on the kitchen floor and paring knives similar to the one discovered at the scene in the park. Meanwhile, deputies dispatched to HCMC to interview the woman learned that the wounds were self-inflicted and that she had made up the story about an attacker.