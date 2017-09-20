Waconia in the running for ‘Best Minnesota Town’ title

By Jim Boyle

While Waconia residents already know the answer, Minnesota Monthly magazine is asking all Minnesotans, “Which town best embodies the ‘Spirit of Minnesota?’”

Waconia is on the magazine’s short list, and now the city needs your support to claim the title.

Earlier this summer, hundreds of towns – from small villages to large cities – were contacted with the opportunity to enter the inaugural Minnesota Monthly “Best MN Town Search” presented by Old Dutch.

Dozens of towns – including Waconia – heeded the call and submitted impassioned entries that included details on the town’s history, geographic and cultural challenges and opportunities, beloved landmarks, diversity, community events and resources, and outstanding citizens, as well as photos and videos.

Now, it is up to the citizens of Minnesota to cast their vote from the Top 10 finalists as chosen by the editorial team of Minnesota Monthly: Austin, Bemidji, Duluth, Grand Marais, Hopkins, New Ulm, Owatonna, St. Cloud, Waconia and Walker.

The public is invited to vote for their favorite town on BestMNTown.com beginning Sept. 18 through 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 13. Each person will be allowed to vote up to 10 times per day. The public vote will make up 25 percent of the score for each finalist, with 75 percent coming from a panel of notable

Minnesotans.

The panel includes: Dan McElroy, President & CEO of Hospitality Minnesota and Executive Vice President

Minnesota Restaurant, Lodging and Resort & Campground Associations; Kate Roberts, Senior Exhibitor Developer for the Minnesota Historical Society; and playwright, author and humorist Kevin Kling.

The winner and four finalists will be announced in person at Minnesota Monthly’s “Best of Minnesota Party” on Nov. 30, in The Lumber Exchange Event Center in Minneapolis.

The winner of Minnesota Monthly Best MN Town Search presented by Old Dutch will receive a multi-page editorial feature, anadvertising campaign valued at more than $50,000, and a party in their town.

For more information on the Best MN Town Search and to vote, visit BestMNTown.com.