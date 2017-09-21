Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF WATERTOWN

Watertown, MN

30th Street Trails

RECEIPT AND OPENING OF PROPOSALS: Sealed proposals for the work described below will be received at the Office of the City Administrator, City of Watertown, 309 Lewis Avenue S., P.O. Box 279, Watertown, MN 55388-0279 until 10:00 AM on Wednesday October 4, 2017 at which time the bids will be opened and publicly read.

DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The work includes the construction of approximately:

Clearing & Grubbing 0.2 Acres

Common Excavation 10,000 Cu Yd

Muck Excavation 2,000 Cu Yd

Aggregate Surfacing Class 5 (100% Crushed Limestone) 930 Cu Yd

Random Riprap Class III 100 Tons

4 Concrete Walk 270 Sq Ft

HPDE Culverts (Various Sizes) 320 Lin Ft

Turf Establishment and Erosion Control

together with numerous related items of work, all in accordance with Plans and Specifications

COMPLETION OF WORK: All work under the Contract must be complete by June 30, 2018.

PLANHOLDERS LIST, ADDENDUMS AND BID TABULATION: The planholders list, addendums and bid tabulations will be available for download on-line at www.bolton-menk.com or www.questcdn.com. Any addendums may also be distributed by email.

TO OBTAIN BID DOCUMENTS: Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.bolton menk.com or www.questcdn.com. You may view the digital plan documents for free by entering Quest project #5368968 on the websites Project Search page. Documents may be downloaded for $20.00. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or [email protected] for assistance in free membership registration, viewing, downloading, and working with this digital project information. An optional paper set of project documents is also available for a nonrefundable price of $50.00 per set, which includes applicable sales tax and shipping. Please make your check to payable to Bolton & Menk, Inc. and send it to 2638 Shadow Lane, Suite 200, Chaska, MN, 55318, (952) 448-8838.

BID SECURITY: A certified check or proposal bond in the amount of not less than 5 percent of the total amount bid, drawn in favor of City of Watertown shall accompany each bid.

OWNERS RIGHTS RESERVED: The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract to other than the lowest bidder if, in their discretion, the interest of the Owner would be best served thereby.

Dated: September 6, 2017

/s/ Shane Fineran

City Administrator

Published in the

Carver County News

September 21, 28, 2017

