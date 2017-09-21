City – CITY OF WATERTOWN

CONDENSED MINUTES OF THE WATERTOWN CITY COUNCIL

Regular Meeting Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Pursuant to due call and notice thereof, a regular meeting of the Watertown City Council was called to order at 6:31 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 by Mayor Steve Washburn in the Council Chambers of Watertown City Hall.

Upon Roll Call the following Council Members were present: Washburn, Deborah Everson, Lindsay Guetzkow, Adam Pawelk and Michael Walters who arrived at 6:55 pm. City Staff present: City Administrator Shane Fineran and City Clerk-Treasurer Lynn Tschudi. Those who signed in were: Mario Cortolezzi, Laura VonHagen, Warren Latham, Andy Lundgren, and Katy Jo Danielson.

2. Motion to adopt the agenda as presented. Motion carried 4-0.

3. Motion to adopt the consent agenda as presented. Motion carried 4-0.

5A. Motion to adopt resolution 2017-117 abandoning disc golf course concept #1 and directing alternate work. Motion carried 4-0.

5B. Motion to adopt resolution 2017-118 approving use of streets and no parking, municipal park, and donation of trash service. Motion carried 5-0.

7. Motion to approve the claims roster for 2017 as presented. Motion carried 5-0.

8. Motion to adjourn at 7:37pm. Motion carried 5-0.

Steve Washburn, Mayor

ATTEST: Lynn Tschudi

City Clerk-Treasurer

Note: These minutes are condensed for publication purposes. Discussion detail is contained in the official minutes which may be reviewed in the office of the Clerk-Treasurer during regular business hours.

Published in the

Carver County News

September 21, 2017

733812