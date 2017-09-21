City council approves special levy, looks to next year

In a meeting on September 11, the NYA city council voted unanimously to extend a special benefits levy on property tax as well as approve preliminary tax levy and budget for 2018.

The special benefit levy was put in place in 2006 following the purchase of industrial park property through bond. The vote was on continuing the levy.

“Under state law the city qualified that we could go ahead and establish this this special levy for collection to pay off that debt,” Steve Helget, city administrator said.

Through the levy the city is able to collect 0.0185 percent of the taxable estimated market value of all taxable property. The sum of that percentage comes out to $47,284. The estimated market value for NYA property is approximately $255 million.

“On your property tax statement, if you look closely you will see a line item on there or you have in the past that is specifically for that levy,” Helget said. “The moneys that are collected go right into that debt service fund to assist with retiring that debt.”

This levy will be in place until 2027.

Following the vote on the special benefit levy, the council discussed both the preliminary property tax levy and the preliminary budget for 2018.

The preliminary levy for 2018 reflects a $215,144, or a 10 percent, increase.

The preliminary property tax statements will reflect this preliminary levy. Those statements will come out in November.

“At that particular time everyone will be able to see what a 10 percent increase would mean,” Helget said.

A ten percent increase is the highest the council can approve. If more is deemed necessary, it would go to referendum and be decided by voters.

The proposed levy takes into account new homes that will be coming into the tax base in 2018, as well as changes to tax increment financing districts in the industrial park.

“It just basically spreads out the taxes to more properties,” Helget said.

The budget reflects a $116,920, or a 5.9 percent, increase for the general fund. It also includes approximately $200, 000 for equipment replacement.

Both the budget and the levy are in the preliminary stage, and will be discussed in more depth in meetings before the final vote on December 11.

The council also scheduled a truth and taxation public hearing on December 11 at 6 p.m. to hear from the community in regard to these issues.