Delano hosts Oktoberfest for the first time

by HANNAH BROADBENT

This year is the first ever Oktoberfest in Delano on Saturday, September 23 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.. Thanks to St.Peter Lutheran Church, Lupine Brewery and Bonde Bistro, the Delano Oktoberfest is expecting about 2,000 people according to Ron Gust with St.Peter’s. The Delano Oktoberfest held a promotional photoshoot at Lupine Brewing. Submitted.

Gust said the idea for an Oktoberfest came about a year ago when Lupine Brewing made a beer for the German Maifest the church hosts each May. Gust said the church has equipment from Maifest they are going to contribute to Oktoberfest and also handmade furniture from Germany they would like to see get used.

Gust said planning really begun in June, they started hiring bands like the Joey Johnson Band and the Bavarian Muskimeisters. He said after word got out about the festival it didn’t take long for the rest of the community to reach out and ask to help. So far they have had money, T-shirts, bouncey houses donated as well as a list of volunteers, including members of St.Peter.

“People are ready and willing to work together to make this happen.” Gust said. “It’s important to personally invite the community and word of mouth to connect with them.”

Gust and Henry and Phyllis Sterns, long time attendees of St.Peter said they believe the event has been so successful because people understand Oktoberfest. Gust said The community has grown up with this culture and participated in it with their parents and grandparents.

“An event like this shouldn’t be born in June and happen in September,” Gust said with a laugh.

Phyllis Sterns said her and her husband live for these type events. She said they are excited to be a part of another community event, saying, it’s what they do.

Gust said one of St.Peter’s goals is to provide activities for the community. So for Oktoberfest he really wanted to involve the whole town and reach out into the community. Gust said for this event, he is looking forward to see people come together – and of course for the beer.

The calendar is up for Oktoberfest at www.delanomnoktoberfest.com. The day is filled with traditional music, beer games, kids games, crafts and an ‘Oktoberfest Mrkt’ with almost 15 vendors. Featured drinks are from Lupine Brewing and aged J.Carver Runestone Rye Whiskey barrels. Bonde Bistro will be in attendance serving food and St.Peter Lutheran Church will be serving their famous Apfelstudel. Gust also said they just confirmed two Viking’s Cheerleaders will be at the event from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. signing autographs.

“I’m looking forward to the good time we always have,” Henry Sterns said. “The good time music too, that’s good music to me.”

For more information go to their website www.delanomnoktoberfest.com or their Facebook www.facebook.com/delanomnoktoberfest.